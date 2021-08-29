Shraddha Kapoor in Falguni & Shane Peacock or Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra: Who did the bridal look better?

The FDCI fashion week is currently taking place with the country's most glamorous couture designers showcasing their latest collection. Bridal couture has always been all about the glamour and glitz in the country and it comes as no surprise that two of the hottest designers - Falguni and Shane Peacock and Manish Malhotra, showcased their latest bridal collection with and Kriti Sanon playing showstoppers.

Shraddha Kapoor looked every bit glamorous in a bold scarlet red bridal lehenga by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock for their couture show. Playing muse for the designers, Shraddha's outfit featured intricate and heavy embroidery all through the floor-length lehenga, that she styled with a bespoke full-sleeve blouse that bore a detailed neckline. A bold ruby and pearl necklace and gold matha-patti set made for accessories to this look.

Shraddha's dupatta was draped over her shoulders in a cape-style manner while minimal, subtle makeup which included filled-in brows, a flawless base and glossy lips completed her look.

Kriti Sanon on the other hand was the muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra. She looked glorious in a blood-red lehenga with heavy gold embroidery and zardozi work all through the lavish skirt. Kriti's blouse featured a plunging neckline and pearl detailing on her shirt sleeves. Looking like a real-life bride with her accessories on point, Kriti had on red bangles, gold haath-phool, kaleere, a dazzling necklace, a detailed no-ring and a simple maang-tikka to complete her look. A sheer net dupatta with gold embroidery on the hem, also completed her look.

Kriti's makeup was also on-point with bright red lips that matched her lehenga, filled-in brows and loads of highlighter to enhance her sharp features.

Which Bollywood star's bridal look do you like better - Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: When celebs SWORE by designers Sukriti & Aakriti for the ethnic wear