Sister style: Karisma Kapoor SLAYS in a shirt from Kareena Kapoor Khan's closet giving 2 ways to style a look

Kareena Kapoor was photographed at the airport in the Sandro shirt back in 2017 while Karisma Kapoor sported it just recently on her Instagram! Take a look at how differently both the sisters styled the same shirt.

When it comes to siblings, picking things out of each other's closets and making it your own is nothing new. Seems like we're not the only ones who sneak things out of our sibling's closets, celebrities do too!

It comes as no surprise that Bollywood's favourite sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are close. From spending weekends together to having the same, close-knit group of friends, there is no separating the two. Seems like they've taken a notch higher by picking out pieces from each other's closets!

Kareena Kapoor sported a colourful printed Sandro shirt a couple of years ago while at the airport, making her way to Kenya. She paired this with black formal pants from Zara and a black scarf around her neck. Every look of Bebo's is incomplete without her Birkin bag and sunnies! She further accentuated this with a bold red pout and open-toe stilettos making for a fabulous yet chic airport look.

Making our way back to the present, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a happy picture of herself in the same colourful Sandro shirt! Lolo styled her look in a simpler way, with a pair of high-waisted jeans and her hair styled in a half-up manner.

She kept her glam look simple as well by opting for kohl-lined eyes and a perfect pink pout to go with her clean and minimal look.

We love how both the sisters showed off their contrasting styles with the same simple shirt. While Bebo decided to glam it up with her red lips and accessories, Lolo kept it simple and fuss-free!

Which sister's style do you resonate more with? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :karisma kapoor instagram

