When Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif wore the same Manish Malhotra palazzo saree and gave us a faceoff moment

In today’s fashion flashback, we took a look back this unconventional saree moment where two leading ladies gave it their stamp of approval!

While we have all been locked down in our houses, we’re truly missing all the days where celebrities stepped out in their glamorous avatars. Even if they weren’t attending any red carpet events, B-Town beauties made sure to look their best no matter what. So, while we have very little going on when it comes to fashion, we keep re-visiting old looks to keep the passion alive.

So, in today’s fashion flashback, we took a look back at this gorgeous faceoff moment. Sarees have been quintessential clothing in every woman’s wardrobe but this unconventional piece by Manish Malhotra definitely got its stamp of approval from not one but two Bollywood divas.

She wore the concept palazzo saree for her best friends wedding. For the day, she chose a bright blue hue and styled it with a contrasting pastel pink jewellery.

A dainty maang tika and a choker necklace added the perfect traditional touch. She kept the look balanced with both traditional and modern element just like the palazzo and the draped saree. So, she pulled her hair back in a messy low ponytail and kept her makeup looking fresh and glowy.

On the other hand, Katrina chose the concept saree in a bright red colour. The colour suited the diva well as she styled her ensemble with a statement necklace. She left her wavy hair open in her signature side part and for the makeup, she stuck to accentuating the eyes with kajal.

Well, when it comes to picking a team on this faceoff, we loved the way Alia styled it with chic and dainty elements.

Who do you think wore it the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

