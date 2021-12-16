Year Ender 2021: From Kriti & Deepika to Ananya & Katrina; 13 Fashion Faceoffs that created headlines in 2021

The first half of the year 2021 started with us being locked in our houses yet again, but the second half somehow made up for it. The fashion world is all about taking inspiration from one another. A lot of our B-town actresses took some style inspo from one another and gave us great fashion faceoffs. Even though they wore similar outfits, every diva had her unique way of styling the attire. So let’s take a look at the best fashion faceoffs we came across in 2021.

Deepika Padukone & Khushi Kapoor in Zara’s Knitted Vest

Deepika picked out a simple white tee and paired it with the sky blue checkered vest from Zara along with an overload of gold jewellery and a textured low bun. Khushi Kapoor also picked out the same vest just days later. The 21-year-old chose to style it in the perfect winter way as she picked out a white turtleneck underneath it.

Nora Fatehi & Jennifer Lopez in an Alex Perry Dress

While JLo sported this bright orange one-shoulder dress by Alex Perry featuring an exaggerated bow on the sleeve with a pair of neutral-tone pumps and an orange bag that matched her outfit, Nora Fatehi strutted out the same dress with white Louboutins and simple dangler earrings.

Katrina Kaif & Ananya Panday in a Tie-Dye Sweater

In February, Katrina broke the internet with her Rs. 25,000 worth tie-dyed blue sweater from Guizio that bore a quirky safety pin closure. She paired it with blue skinny jeans. On the other hand, Ananya wore the same sweater in the shade of pink and teamed it with faded hem-ripped high-waist jeans, elevating the look with beaded heart-shaped earrings.

Sara Ali Khan & Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Sequined Pants

While Sara donned purple sequinned flare pants teamed with a one-shoulder knotted black crop top that flaunted her midriff, Shilpa chose gold sequined high-waisted pants by Nadine Merabi. Shilpa clubbed her bell-bottoms with a black cropped top with a tying detail at the back along with a gold necklace and fingerings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Gigi Hadid in Jacquemus Backless Dress

Jacquemus’ 2020 Paris Fashion Week featured Gigi Hadid in a creamy white slip dress featuring a thigh-high slit and a gathered hemline. The dress was also donned by our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra on her mother’s birthday this year. While Gigi walked the ramp wearing camel coloured tie-up heels, a micro mini bag and chunky gold hoops, PeeCee wore the backless, asymmetric dress with strappy gold sandals, gold rings, a gold bracelet, a gold watch, a customised gold chain and large hoop earrings. Gigi opted for centre-parted sleek straight hair and Priyanka sealed the deal with a messy bun.

Tara Sutaria & Disha Parmar in Rani Pink Mirror-Work Lehenga

Tara wore the rani pink mirror-work lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor with centre-parted straight hair and blue stone earrings that made for a stark contrast against the hot pink outfit. On the other hand, Disha accessorised the number with a statement pastel blue necklace and matching earrings and a beige potli to contrast her hot pink look.

Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor in Blue Tulle Dress

Sara picked out a sky blue tulle gown with a high-low hem, statement sleeves and a cinched waist. She styled the look with a messy ponytail. Janhvi, on the other hand, picked out a similar tulle gown and styled the look with an equally messy bun.

Tara Sutaria & Mouni Roy in the Verb Coord Set

Tara opted for a boho look from Verb. The outfit featured a printed wrap-style crop top with balloon sleeves, and a matching high-waisted flared skirt. Bright orange strappy stilettos, oxidised earrings and beachy waves sealed this look. Mouni wore the same outfit with layered gold necklaces and open hair.

Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon in Bridal Outfits

Shraddha wore a red bridal lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock for their couture show. The outfit featured heavy embroidery all through the lehenga, and a full-sleeve blouse with a detailed neckline. A bold ruby and pearl necklace and gold matha-patti set completed the look. Kriti on the other hand played muse for Manish Malhotra in a blood-red lehenga with heavy gold embroidery and zardozi work. The plunging blouse adorned pearl detailing. Kriti opted for all the classic bridal jewellery to complete the look. A sheer net dupatta with gold embroidery on the hem, also completed her look.

Malaika Arora & Deepika Padukone in a Floral Printed Tracksuit

Malaika looked all comfortable in a floral printed beige coloured crop hoodie and matching track pants by Masaba. With that, she paired up white sneakers and a messy bun. Deepika also wore the same tracksuit with white sneakers and a matching printed bucket hat.

Malaika Arora & Rakul Preet Singh in Manish Malhotra Sequin Saree

Malaika donned Manish Malhotra’s green sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neckline. She accessorised her look with a silver and a chain-link necklace, a bracelet and fingerings. On the other hand, Rakul wore the same saree in a pink hue with only ruby studded earrings.

Tara Sutaria & Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta Coord Set

For her birthday this year, Tara chose this printed co-ord set by Arpita Mehta featuring a sand butti skirt with two thigh-high slits at the front and a matching bralette top. She wore a pair of dainty earrings and a diamond ring on her index finger. Khushi wore the same co-ord set and transformed the attire into an indo-western number with a classic full-sleeved embroidered, mirror-work jacket.

Deepika Padukone & Kriti Sanon in Zara Sweatsuit

DP slipped into a comfortable oversized sweatshirt with rolled up sleeves from Zara in a leaf green colour paired with matching joggers. The star sported neon yellow Adidas kicks and a tan sling bag to complete her look. On the other hand, Kriti teamed the attire with high-end white sneakers and wore trendy gold jewellery comprising dainty hoop earrings, a thick chain, and lots of fingerings.

Which fashion faceoff from 2021 is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Year Ender 2021: From tie dye, kaftans to corsets; Top 12 celebrated fashion trends of the year