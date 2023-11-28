Fashion designer Rohit Bal on ventilator; admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital

Fashion designer Rohit Bal is currently in critical condition and is admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Delhi NCR (Gurugram), where he is battling for his life. According to media reports, the well-known designer was admitted to the ICU and has been on a ventilator since November 23. Reports suggest that he has a pre-existing cardiac condition.

According to a report in HT City, Rohit Bal was initially taken to Moolchand, but as his condition worsened, he was transferred to Medanta Hospital. For the unversed, in 2010, the designer successfully recovered from a severe heart attack.

Additionally, he has been dealing with an escalating case of pancreatitis over the years. The 62-year-old has been hospitalized multiple times in recent months due to serious health complications.

Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's career

Rohit Bal is among the top fashion designers in India and internationally. Born in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, India, Rohit launched his designer label with his first independent collection in 1990. Over the years, he has designed clothes for many A-list celebs in Bollywood and internationally. He has also designed costumes for the popular Indian game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The maverick designer is known for his signature use of lotus and peacock motifs.

