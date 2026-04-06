Here's how Nita Ambani put her own spin to Isha Ambani’s Akashtara saree by Sabyasachi worth Rs 15 lakh

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani is the owner of some of the most expensive, antique, and rare items of clothing and jewellery. Despite all the riches, the billionaire recently turned up at an award function wearing a saree worn by her daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal, back in 2020.

Nita Ambani steals the spotlight by donning daughter Isha’s saree

Nita Ambani recently attended a star-studded award ceremony in Mumbai. At the event, the businesswoman arrived donning a shimmery champagne-gold saree. While everyone was mesmerized by her presence and aura, some were quick to note that it was the same saree that her daughter Isha Ambani wore at a wedding ceremony back in 2020.

Upon digging deep, we unearthed that it’s the iconic ‘Akashtara sari’ by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee from his Summer 2020 The Margarita Cocktail Ensembles collection. The Indian attire is hand-embroidered with scores of sequins, giving it body and texture. Giving a thoughtful nod to sustainable luxury, Mr. Ambani went with a simple satin blouse, silently matching the saree’s gold finish.

While the exact cost for the prized possession may vary, a report by India.com mentioned that it’s somewhere between INR 14-15 lakhs. Staying true to her style, the wife of Mukesh Ambani turned heads with her one-of-a-kind jewelry. She grabbed eyeballs by sporting a statement chandelier earrings set studded with massive white and yellow diamonds. The fashion icon also wore a matching bracelet, and let her gigantic pear-shaped solitaire ring do all the talking.

Coming to her 2,500 diamonds studded watch that’s currently all over social media, it’s a masterpiece Patek Philippe Nautilus Diamond Ribbon watch, reportedly worth INR 4.50 crore. Another accessory that the Reliance Foundation Chairperson sported with her saree was a micro bag from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway.

According to Free Press Journal, the Chanel Pearl Ring Minaudière Bag is priced at INR 93 lakh (approx). According to Hindustan Times, Isha Ambani Piramal wore the same saree for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding in Mumbai, back in 2020.

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