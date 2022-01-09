Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who looked REGAL in outfits by Designers of the week: Rimple & Harpreet

Setting up a brand is never an easy task. But designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula managed to do it with the support of each other, around 12 years ago when the fashion industry in India was just budding. They have come a long way since then and were even hired to create costumes for films including Padmaavat and Housefull 4. The duo is also designing costumes for the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

For designers who have been part of the industry for this long, to begin with, we want to know about the biggest change they have seen so far. "There has been a shift in the narrative. Today, there’s more emphasis levied on what’s being said, rather than who’s saying it. We are continuously under the scrutinising eye of followers and there is an incessant pressure to ace the social media game, which definitely impacts the trends in the industry," they say about what's been beneficial for them. But there is a downside to it as well, they believe. "This has resulted in an extremely volatile space for artistic expression with people sitting behind screens with a capricious outlook to pass their verdict on the get-go! Although the various platforms to display our creativity have multiplied and so has the audience receiving our message, there is still an impending need for tolerance and room for expression."

The designers with a model

While change is undeniable, what's remained constant is the couple's love for artisanal crafts. "We, as a label, have always been ardent lovers of traditional textiles and have always believed in presenting them in a contemporary idiom for our audiences. Their constant love and support is what makes us thrive, and what inspires us to continue weaving stories of promise, mystique and luxury," quip Rimple and Harpreet.

As two creative people working together, we are curious to know if they have clashes. "After working together for so many years, a difference of opinion rarely arises," they say in unison. "We have our insights that we share while working on a collection and incorporate the same in each and every piece." But when it comes to disagreements, like every relationship, Rimple and Harpreet have their fair share of ups and downs as well. "But the successful ones are those in which the partners have an intimate understanding of each other, patience goes a long way as well as giving each other space to grow both as individuals and as partners. Disagreements at the end of the day bring out the best in both partners." As both, business partners and husband and wife, they've come a long way. "We face any untoward situation head-on and always together as we know that we will always be at each other's side no matter what," asserts the duo.

Deepika Padukone in a RAH creation

Alia Bhatt in Rimple and Harpreet

Kiara Advan in a RAH gharara set

But that also brings about the question of work-life balance. Do they have a designated time for the two? "It is funny how our personal and professional lives overlap since we work together and each day goes into making our label better and stronger. Our passion drives us and we really do not differentiate between the two," they share.

A popular trend emerging is the launch of pret labels by couture designers. We are curious to know if the duo has something up their sleeve in the pret space as well. "We are very passionate about concentrating on Couture, reviving old embroidery, craft and techniques. This is what we want to continue to focus on at this time," they say, clarifying that they have no intentions of launching a pret line after all.

Coming to styling, we want to know what we can expect in terms of bridal trends for the year. "The bridal trends for 2022 will witness a return to more traditional and ethnic outfits with crisp cuts and a clean yet traditional look. The colour palette will be more of pastels. You will see pastels dominating the bridal trends in day weddings with ensembles in colours like golden hues, champagne, salmon pink, ivory and beige, burnished gold, rose tints etc. Lighter shades will also gain prominence in trousseau," says Rimple. Additionally, "Scintillating handcrafted embroideries will veritably breathe life onto the surfaces of each ensemble while the theatrical, larger-than-life silhouettes. Dramatic lehengas, sheer sarees, regal robes, and achkans will be seen. One will see embroideries and old techniques being used on these wedding outfits and trousseau. Motifs of all kinds will continue to dominate. Most brides will opt for clean makeup looks and heirloom jewellery," adds Harpreet.

Madhuri Dixit in a saree by Rimple and Harpreet

Kangana Ranaut in a colourful creation by RAH

And in terms of bridal wear, what according to them is the one common mistake that brides make when it comes to picking out their wedding look? "A lot of brides tend to get swayed by the opinions of the people surrounding them. They try so hard to fit into the traditional or the “In” image of a bride that they somehow lose their essence and individuality. We believe that every bride has her own unique identity and pride ourselves in crafting outfits that make them feel unabashedly true to themselves and not like a catalogue bride," they say before signing off together.

