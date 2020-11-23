  1. Home
Celeb stylist Nikita Jaisinghani on the ONE thing Aditya Roy Kapur wouldn't wear, fashion trends & more

Known for styling some of the best-dressed men in Bollywood, Nikita Jaisinghani spills beans on Siddhant Chaturvedi's style, how fashion has changed through the pandemic, and more.
Celeb stylist Nikita Jaisinghani on the ONE thing Aditya Roy Kapur wouldn't wear, fashion trends & more Celeb stylist Nikita Jaisinghani on the ONE thing Aditya Roy Kapur wouldn't wear, fashion trends & more
Men's fashion today is more than just picking out a dark coloured suit and leather shoes. Men have become more open to experimenting with different styles, silhouettes and are on top of every trend. At the apex of it all, is celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, who is known fo styling some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities who have widely different preferences when it comes to fashion. In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, the stylist opens up about some things that they'd never wear, fashion trends and words of wisdom about the industry. 

What is the biggest fashion trend that has emerged from the pandemic? 
People are more open and aware about reusability and sustainability. Another trend we are to see more often is comfort wear or loungewear. 

A style tip you swear by that enables you to look good at all times 
Well done nails, statement shoes and accessories and lip gloss. 
You look presentable at any given time. 

How do you determine an actor's personal style?  
I like to take a meeting before I style them, to understand their body language and the colours or styles they incline to, with the help of a mood board. It's then you do a few fittings to understand how comfortable they are in certain garments and how open they are to experimenting. 

We haven't seen much of Siddhant Chaturvedi's style. How would you describe it? 
His style is very effortless and easy. He is always game for new silhouettes and tries experimenting with colours and textures.
He owns every look he tries on.  

What's the one thing these personalities would never wear: 
Karan Johar – A watch 
Aditya Roy Kapur – Bling 
Arjun Kapoor – Printed suits 
Varun Dhawan – The new boots with big heels. EX : Rick Owens heeled boots. 
Sidharth Malhotra – bling  
Abhishek Bachchan – A fanny pack / waist pouch  

If any one of your clients called you about a fashion emergency, who would it most likely be and why? 
I keep getting these calls for various reasons even now. Mostly it's KJ , AB , Arjun Kapoor or Hardik Pandya and it's regarding an outfit they like and want me to figure out how to get to India. 

A trend you absolutely hate  
Brand names flashing all over the body but nothing really going together.
  
A trend you can't get enough of  
Oversized suits and trousers.

Words of wisdom you would give to freshers who want to pursue styling? 
It all looks super glamorous but requires a lot of hard work, dedication, time and patience. 

The best part of being a celebrity stylist
To be able to create various looks which you soon see other people follow.

The worst part about being a celebrity stylist 
With social media today, many people have a platform to trash and appreciate the looks put out and sometimes the comments get nasty and personal. 

If you could live in one outfit forever, it would be? 
Baggy jeans, crop top and stilettos. 

One Bollywood actor you've never styled but want to
Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.

Who according to you is the most stylish man in Bollywood? Comment below and let us know. 

