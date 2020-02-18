Designer Sama Ali spills beans on what she would do if she were Diet Sabya and what her label stands for

Designer Sama Ali of House Of Kotwara shares what the brand believes in and what she would do if she were Diet Sabya for a day. Check it out

Designer Sama Ali who has taken over the family brand - House of Kotwara recently showcased her collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. So, we managed to get into a tete-a-tete with the designer to understand her thought behind bringing the collection to the runway, what the brand stands for and what she would do if she had a platform and a voice like Diet Sabya does. So, here's how it went:

What is House of Kotwara and what does it stand for?

Kotwara is essentially a place, it's my father's ancestral land and when his father passed away he moved back to Kotwara. There, they saw that beyond farming, there was nothing people could do. No jobs, no life, people had to move to cities, live a difficult life just to have food in their bellies and a little chunk of money to send back home. So, they thought of a way to use their creative minds and found House of Kotwara. Chikankari is predominantly done by women in Kotwara in the comfort of their homes. This makes them have the kind of authority that they did not have traditionally. They have now become breadwinners which have made their lives easier and protected them from their inlaws or their abusive husbands. We don't appreciate the craftspeople for what they do and House of Kotwara is trying to bridge that gap and bring the right craft to the people.

Being the second generation of your family to work at the House of Kotwara, what is it that you are bringing to the brand? How have you managed to bring recent trends into the traditionally crafted pieces?

When it comes to couture, there's very less of trends that I follow. It is always about exploring my creativity and adding drama. But, when it comes to pret, my approach is completely different. You have to make things as affordable as you can and at the same time not dilute the essence you are known for. So, I try to bridge the gap by making easy pieces that fit into the lives we have now. Not everyone is happy to wear classic outfits all the time. Just because you are wearing a western silhouette does not mean you cannot represent and honour the Indian textiles.

One trend from the past that you'd like to bring back?

I don't know about the trends too much but tie and die is that one thing I'm trying to bring to my collection. It has that kind of Bohemian vibe and considering the fact that we dye our own fabric, each garment turns out with a unique and different pattern that I love.

We know that Diet Sabya has created a sought of reputation when it comes to the fashion industry. It has raised quite a few questions on plagiarism, so what is your thought about it?

I would like to see people who have been knocking off our stuff for years and years now, even before Diet Sabya. I think it is great that somebody is calling people out. First of all, I think that if you are a designer and copying someone else's work, you should just be a 'Dukaandar'. Remember to give credit where credit is due. However, it is important to know that if you are attacking people's livelihood, even if they are copycats, they are still giving jobs to people.

Lastly, what would you do if you had a chance to be him/her?

First of all, I think I would not be able to do anything else. It requires a lot of hard work and time. You have to stalk everyone. Not only stalk the but research and reverse stalk. So, I don't think I could do it.

