Designer of the week Gabriella Demetriades on her personal style, collaborations & more

From getting the shade of chocolate brown perfectly to creating figure-flattering satin silky silhouettes that not only look but also feel luxurious, Gabriella Demetriades's line Deme Love, has something for every girl to feel and look her best in. In a tete-a-tete with the designer, we talked about her aspirations, inspirations, collaborations and so much more.

When the model-turned-designer began designing outfits, she was sure that she didn't want her outfit to be just one thing. She took inspiration from her moods instead. "I don’t want to be just one thing. I sometimes like to be very minimal but when it’s an event or occasion you want to stand out and feel sexy. I truly make clothes that I know when I want to wear. It’s not only about me. Something I make I wouldn’t necessarily wear myself but I think my understanding of how women want to feel is my strong point," she tells us. The designer describes her personal style as eclectic and that's visible clearly in her designs.

Gabriella Demetriades

Tara Sutaria in Deme

Kriti Sanon in Deme

From beautiful and flowy silhouettes and prints, Demetriades has often used ultra-light fabrics that feel and look good on the skin. We are curious to know what kind of fabrics she hasn't touched but would like to experiment with in the future. "I would love to do more heavy embroidery but in a modern way. I also love the idea of mixing textures and prints. I mean, there are no rules, you can really take it wherever. I love knits and would love to experiment with metallic threads in a garment," she tells us after thinking about it.

Mouni Roy in KALKI X Deme by Gabriella

Designer collaborations are a big deal today. Gabriella herself collaborated with Kalki to create a luxe line of desi attire and drew inspiration from Greece for this line. Her mantra has always been 'less is more' and that's visible only too clearly in the structured pieces with clean lines and cuts that have a sense of modernism to them. As a designer, Indian wear was always on the agenda for Gabriella but, " I was a little skeptical on my abilities to understand it properly. But after being in India for 13 years I really felt it was the time," she spills the beans on the collab. But that's not the only exciting thing that's on the lineup for the mother-of-one! We were curious about whether the designer would foray into menswear as well and it seems like she does have something up her sleeve! "We have something very exciting coming up," she says while remaining tight-lipped about the matter and telling us instead that she'd also like to collaborate on fashion jewellery next!

Ananya Panday in Deme

Malaika Arora in Deme

For a creative person, there's no telling where inspiration will strike next. Where does inspiration strike for the designer and what does she do when she gets an idea? "In bed, I wake up and have my notebook beside me. Also while I’m working out I get my best ideas. I call Megha who is my right hand and irritate her with my lofty ideas," she giggles.

And with a vast celebrity clientele with almost every leading actress in the industry having worn Deme at one point, if Gabriella could style anyone celebrity in her outfits, we want to know who it would be and why. "I think Tara is pretty stunning she has worn some Deme before but would love to see her in more. Internationally I really love anything Rhianna wears," she signs off.

