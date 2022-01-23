Designer of the Week, Meghna Goyal on her label Summer Somewhere shop, sustainability, minimalism & more

Breezy silhouettes, pretty pastels, colourful florals and timeless vacation wear is what Meghna Goyal's Summer Somewhere Shop is all about. The designer's creations are a hit among not just her BFF Alia Bhatt, but a range of Bollywood celebrities too, who resonate with what the brand stands for, aka, sustainability and timelessness. In conversation with the designer, we talk inspirations, environmental consciousness and more.

Representing the brand's name, Meghna Goyal started Summer Somewhere as an idea to cater to a certain kind of wardrobe that's perfect for vacation and have an everyday value to it. "I realised there wasn’t a brand that was catering to clothes that were trendy, affordable and timeless vacation wear in India," Goyal tells us. "And that’s where the idea for the brand came from. At the same time, it was very important to me that the clothes be versatile and trans-seasonal. It had to have repeat value, and the ability to transition into your everyday wardrobe after the trip. So, SS marries my love for travel and fashion. And I’m a summer girl through and through. It’s my perpetual state of mind (and by extension, of our clothes as well), which is where the name comes from," Explains the founder, about the creative name.

Meghna Goyal

SS is also known for its sustainable outfits, something the fashion industry is only becoming conscious about off late. "I have always been highly aware of the impact human actions have on our planet. My family has been part of the fashion industry for over 40 years so I got to see the impact of the fashion industry first hand and that's what inspired me to start Summer Somewhere - where I can still express myself through fashion but do it in a more conscious way," says the designer who goes on to explain that it takes around 2 months for an outfit to come to life for purchase as sampling and production. Goyal has also pledged that SS will recover 1kg of plastic from landfills for every order placed and also ensures that textile scraps are repurposed. SS's fabrics also boast of being made from fabrics that are 100% biodegradable and hence, eco-friendly while her dyeing process consumed around 50% less water. Going all the way, Goyal has also made sure that packaging materials are 100% recyclable, ensuring that from production to distribution, the impact on the environment is minimal.

Alia Bhatt in Summer Somewhere

Katrina Kaif in Summer Somewhere

Coming to the designs themselves, SS is a complete reflection of the designer's personal style. "I feel authenticity comes from a place of relatability; so, every piece is one I would wear. Ones my friends would wear. One’s the girls next door would," Goyal says about the brand which is clearly more attainable than aspirational, which is also working on being more size-inclusive and will soon be extending sizes upto XXL. And while the outfits cater to women right now, Summer Somewhere also plans on foraying into men's wear, very very soon!

When inspiration strikes, we're curious about what the next step for Goyal is. The go-getter tells us, "I pick up my phone instantly and start sending a gazillion messages to my team." And where does inspiration usually strike her? "Usually in the car, when I'm looking out of the window and just get lost in my thoughts.

Bhumi Pednekar in Summer Somewhere

Janhvi Kapoor in Summer Somewhere

Goyal also recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, Karan Soman. We're curious about her choice of wedding outfit, that only reflected the designer's sense of style more. "Comfort - this is always my highest priority. This is the main reason I chose to wear an easy-breezy printed sari. I knew I needed to stay in this outfit for a long time and meet a bunch of people - so it was essential for me to be able to walk around and have a good time but still be comfortable," she tells us.

And while a range of Bollywood's leading ladies including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and more have already sported her creations, we want to know who she'd like to see in SS. "Hailey Beiber. Her style is so effortless," she says before signing off.

