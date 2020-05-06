Esha, Vidyut, Karan, Sahil, Divyanka, Sonal, Zareen & Aditi share fitness & fashion tips on Helo Live

Pinkvilla did 8 lives on the Helo app with these eight celebrities who opened up on several topics like yoga, mental health, martial arts and body building.

With the entire country in state of lockdown and a health crisis looming over it, gyms and fitness centres have remained shut for around 40 days now. But that hasn't deterred some of our celebrities who are considered major icons when it comes to fitness. Pinkvilla did special LIVE sessions with eight celebrities on the Helo App which was aimed at maintaining fitness and fashion goals in life. Apart from dressing up the right way, it's also more about staying fit physically and mentally, in this hour of crisis.

FITNESS SPECIAL:

On different days, we had Sahil Khan, Esha Gupta, Karan Wahi and Vidyut Jammwal joining us for special sessions on Helo Live Pe Milo. While Sahil opened up about body building, Esha emphasised on the importance of Yoga. Karan, on the other hand, spoke about the importance of mental fitness alongside physical fitness whereas Vidyut discussed why his idea of fitness is different from everyone else's.

Sahil shares, "I was bullied a lot when I was young because I was extremely weak physically. When I joined the gym, everyone in my family was worried that it will affect my health. But I have been judged for the longest time when I was staying in Kolkata and then, when I had this transformation, I could see people's perception change around me. Girls started giving me more attention and I enjoyed it."

Esha opened up about her love for yoga and tells us, "I started doing Yoga when I was 3 or 4. My father was a yoga enthusiast and I have been inclined towards it. I feel yoga is a very holistic way of maintaining our body's internal balance and make sure we stay fit and healthy. In this time when we are all at our homes, yoga definitely will help you body breathe and function properly."

During another live session on Helo, the following day, TV heartthrob Karan Wahi opened up on the importance of mental fitness as well. "Now is the time when people need to give extremely focus on their mental well being too. Not many people want to address it and consider it a taboo but along with physical fitness, it's important to be mentally fit. My beard has started greying and a lot of people have been telling me that. It doesn't affect me because I have accepted this time and I know there's noone looking at me now. I don't have to look a certain way but imagine how these comments might affect people around us. Caring for that is important especially now."

Vidyut, who was the last guest for the Helo Live on fitness, shared, "I have always been drawn towards fitness and martial arts. I have been practising martial arts especially Kalaripayattu for over 30 years now. It's the earliest form of martial art and encompasses everything. It has taught me to be happy with what I have and surround myself with positive thoughts. This has also helped me in doing great action on screen too. It has taught me that I shouldn't fear the one who knows 20 types of kicks but the one who knows to hit one kick in 20 different ways."

All in all, the live sessions were enriching not just for the fitness aficionados but also for ones who are willing to take up and lead a fit and healthy lifestyle.

FASHION SPECIAL:

Recently through the Helo app we decided to touch base with our favourite celebrities and spoke to them about fashion and beauty and their personal style. We had Aditi Bhatia, Sonal Chauhan, and Zareen Khan sharing their fashion and beauty secrets on different days, only on Help Live Pe Milo. Here’s what we found out.

Aditi Bhatia

Formerly a tv actor who played the noteworthy part of Ruhi in Yeh hai Mohabbatein, Aditi wasn’t into beauty and fashion until very recently, so her fashion and style game is still evolving. But there are few things she absolutely loves. She loves really small bags so she can carry less stuff and that way misplace less stuff. Her absolute must haves in her bag are perfume, lip balm and a Bluetooth speaker! The one trick she always follows is that she always dabs the lipstick on her lips to diffuse the tint and to make it look more seamless. The one fashion tip she likes to swear by is to always mix up the silhouettes. If she is wearing something form fitting on top, she prefers to pair that up with loose bottoms and vice-a-versa. For her it’s not about showing off expensive clothes but it’s about expressing your personal style and carrying off something you’re comfortable in. Everyone needs to find their own unique style.

When it comes to fashion, she’s been loving the monochrome trend recently.

Stepping into the limelight with Jannat, Sonal was last seen in a web series Skyfire, Sonal is really taking this time at home to just reacclimate herself with nature and move towards a more natural lifestyle when it comes to wellness and beauty. She’s been whipping up face masks and hair masks with products that she has found around the house. Here are a couple of the recipes she shared.

Face pack:

Instead of dried orange peels, use fresh orange peels. Blend it with yoghurt, honey, rose water and gram flour (besan).

This mask clears your skin, reduces pigmentation and discolouration.

Hair pack:

Blend banana, honey and curd until smooth. Apply it in your hair and leave it in for about 20-25 minutes and then rinse it out. Shampoo like normal after.

Another thing is a recipe she learnt from her mother.

Mix coconut oil, ginger powder, and Nigella seeds (kalonji). Heat it up on the stove, and strain once it’s hot.

Both of these packs work in making your hair healthy and shiny.

Popular tv actor and social media influencer, Divyanka Tripathi gave us a tour of her brand new wardrobe room and spoke about her super simple makeup routine and filled us in on what she’s doing at this time at home. But before anything she filled us in on her immunity building morning drink. She mixes lemon juice, mint, cinnamon, ginger into her water. Boils it all and strains it and has it first thing in the morning. According to her having a wardrobe which is divided equally between her husband and her helps keep things organised. Especially when you have to get dressed in a rush and you can’t find anything you want to wear.

Her makeup routine on most days is very simple. Especially when she’s off duty.

● It starts with a BB cream mixed with sunscreen for a natural coverage.

● She follows that up with some cream blush.

● For lip colour she usually goes with a tinted balm.

● And mascara. She absolutely cannot do without mascara.

Starting her career with the illustrious movie Veer, Zareen is the queen of minimal fashion. She’s always about keeping it casual and simple and as monochrome as possible. She loves her nudes, whites and blacks. But believes that any outfit can be given a twist with just the right pop of colour. A firm believer in less is more, she explains minimal fashion as a way to make a personal style statement by not going over the top but just letting your natural beauty shine through. Her eternal style icon is Kareena Kapoor Khan. While her off-duty looks are quite similar to Bebo, Zareen loves looking at everything she wears. Her go-to off duty outfit is a well fitting pair of flared bottom denims and a simple T-shirt (with maybe a unicorn motif on it). She would describe her personal style as a minimal bohemian-chic.

It was a lot of fun talking to these brilliant women about fashion and beauty. Which tip did you like the most?

