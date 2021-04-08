EXCLUSIVE: Adaa Khan on Onion juice being the home remedy she SWEARS by for hair, skincare routine & more

In an exclusive chat with the Naagin star, she revealed to us all that she does to ensure her skin remains glowing and hair remains luscious. Read on to find out!

Adaa Khan has become a household name after her stint in Naagin. The actress is not just known for her fabulous on-screen performances, but also her glowing skin and voluminous hair that always manages to look good. Following her latest video, Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi where she reunited with her Naagin co-star , Adaa talked to us about her skin and hair secrets.

The first thing we notice about Adaa, is her glossy, perfectly styled hair that looks on point no matter what. The secret to this? Onion juice! "I really recommend - putting onion juice in your hair. Nowadays you get it ready-made. but the fresh one contains the original nutrients and no preservative. I apply it to my scalp which makes my hair nice and soft. And if people are worried about the smell of onion, once you wash it off the smell goes away.

The right way to apply it is to dip a cotton pad in the juice and apply it to your scalp. You don't need to put it on your entire hair." The actress leaves this on her scalp for around an hour before washing it off.

When it comes to her skin, the actress only struggles with acne occasionally.

"Everyone has acne breakouts because we apply makeup and the pores get blocked. Then there's mood swings and stress levels." But with a good skincare routine, the diva manages to keep her skin problems at bay. Giving us a glimpse at how she manages her seemingly flawless skin, Adaa reveals, "Before makeup, I apply a good Vitamin C serum and sunscreen which is very important. It is also important to remove the makeup following which you should cleanse, tone and moisturise for healthy skin." For good skin, Adaa recommends the power of water for nothing does the trick as well as hydration does!

As for a Ghar-ka-nuskha, Adaa swears by one shared by her grandmother! "Malai (cream) with little Haldi and honey - it makes the skin glow!" says the diva who often lets her skin do the talking and prefers to step out with minimal makeup when she's not on set shooting.

