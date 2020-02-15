EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur reveals the way he would like to style Ranveer Singh

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals what he would like to make Ranveer Singh wear if he were to become stylist for a day. He also reveals the kind of clothes he would love to wear on a date.

Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most popular and best looking actors of the Bollywood film industry. The handsome hunk is also known for his impeccable style sense and unique fashion choices. Be it normal t – shirt and jeans or be it a traditional sherwani, the Malang actor completely nails everything with panache. Aditya set the ramp on fire at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week 2020 where he sported an all – black shirt teamed up with a pair of dhoti pants.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Aditya Roy Kapur answered a few questions related to his fashion choices, date preferences, style mantras and many other things. One of the trickiest answers that Aditya gave was regarding what he would like to make wear if he were to turn into a stylist for one day. The actor initially praised Ranveer for his style sense and said that the latter does not need anything like that. In Aditya’s words, “He has done a good job at styling himself. He has worn everything.”

The actor then revealed that given the chance, he would want Ranveer Singh to wear a pink striped suit with a pocket watch. We wonder if Ranveer is listening to this! Apart from that, Aditya also revealed that he would prefer to wear something that is comfortable when he goes on a date. On being asked whether he has had any bizarre fashion experience, Aditya said that he is someone who has always played it safe and added that he likes simple and normal chappals, jeans, t - shirts and shorts.

Credits :Pinkvilla

