EXCLUSIVE: Alaya is more diligent about her skincare routine than I have ever been: Pooja Bedi

Actress turned entrepreneur, Pooja Bedi revealed her skincare secrets, go to DIY remedies for flawless skin, makeup tips she goes by and more in a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla.

For anybody appearing on television or the big screen, looking presentable is a mandate. And a part of looking presentable, apart from picking out stylish clothes, is having clear skin and luscious hair.

For somebody like Pooja Bedi, who has had her share of screen time both on the big and small screen, keeping her skin and hair in great shape is of utmost importance. The actress turned entrepreneur who reiterates the importance of healthy living and organic products, is truly a happy soul, thanks to her improved lifestyle. The reality television star who kick-started Happy Soul, her wellness and lifestyle brand, told us everything she does to take care of her skin and hair.

Do you follow a particular routine for clear and blemish-free skin?

I absolutely love and swear by the benefits of cold-pressed extra virgin coconut oil. I rub it into my face, my hair and also have massages with a blend of coconut oil and various essential oils

Has your skincare routine changed during the lockdown?

During the lockdown, the only thing that has really changed in my skincare routine is that I don't get enough sunshine. Most Indians have a fixation with fairness; however, I absolutely love my tan and I really miss going to the beach and basking in the sunshine

Are there any skincare/beauty tips you passed down to Alaya, that she now swears by?

Alaya is far more diligent about her skincare routine than I have ever been. Most importantly she is phenomenal at her night routines that include deep cleansing all the makeup that she needs for various shoots.

A go-to tip you learnt from a makeup artist that you today swear by?

An interesting tip was to apply lipstick, blot it off with tissue paper, and then reapply.

This helps the lipstick stay for a long time and you do not have to go for long-lasting lipsticks that tend to dry your lips.

A home remedy you swear by for thick and luscious hair?

Nothing works better than weekly hair oil massages with good quality organic coconut oil. If you have issues with hair fall you will find a lot of remedies and amazing natural and chemical-free products for anti-hair loss and hair growth on my website.

