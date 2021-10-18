EXCLUSIVE: Alia and I have very different styles but somehow we have the same taste: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has been on every millennial Indian girl's radar for a while. Alia Bhatt's BFF who features in most of the Bollywood's star's pictures as they twin at the gym, head out to the beach in bikinis and even get dolled up for weddings together gave us a peek into her closet and revealed to us that she's not brand conscious at all!

The 27-year-old model and actor who runs in the same circle as top fashionistas including Masaba Gupta, told us, "Masaba is someone I go to for stuff because I'm obsessed with her clothes and I always steal her swimsuits when we travel because her and my body types are also very similar."

Not just the designer, Akansha tells us that she loves to steal from her best friends closets as well! An outfit she picked out of Alia Bhatt's closet, was a black Dolce and Gabbana piece that she borrowed. "She never asked for it back and I never gave it back. I don't even think she knows its still with me," says the actress revealing that she's worn the dress a couple of more times post that!



Coming to her BFF Alia Bhatt, the Ray star believes that she and Alia have very different fashion sensibilities. "Fashion is very relative but somehow we have the same taste, we have the same sense. We're very particular about each other's makeup. But basically, both of our styles are easy. We'd rather dress down than dress up," Akansha tells us.

The actress also has a soft spot for winter clothes and layering and is all for keeping it comfortable over staying trendy.

