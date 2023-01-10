EXCLUSIVE: Amandeep Kaur on styling Vicky Kaushal through and through, trends to say yes to in 2023 and more

Fashion news galore. Racking up our mood boards with expert-provided insights into fashion ins and outs is the kind of certitude we follow and live for. Just in time for January style specials and the year, celebrity fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur and I had a detailed talk about her first fashion chop with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, men’s fashion trends to dust our hands off, outfits that define looks for grooms, basic styling detail to never miss, and the many feathers in the cap that she wears just as interesting as her fantastic styling game.

Amandeep Kaur on styling Bollywood celebrities and tips to elevate your style

1. What according to you is the best date night outfit? A: Honestly, I don’t believe in dressing in a typical way because each date is different, it really depends on the location. But if I must, then I would say men can wear a casual linen shirt complimented with chinos/jeans and sneakers. A casual blazer can be added to the mix during the Winter season or even an overcoat would look amazing for extreme weather. For women, I would say a cute summery dress or a corset top with baggy jeans is my personal favourite. It can be layered up according to the weather.

2. Curating a perfect wedding outfit for men, relies on what factors? A: A wedding outfit has to be in sync with the tradition that you are marrying in and the personality of the person. If it’s a Hindu wedding, a sherwani is a must but the amount of embellishment and colour must make the groom feel at ease and must not be too overpowering. Weddings are fun events where there should be room to dance, so when reaching the dance floor, be sure to wear a subtle embroidered kurta so that it still looks glam when the sherwani comes off. If it’s a Christian wedding or a courtroom wedding, wear a well-cut ideally customized suit. Pastel colours for the day and deeper colours for the evening work great.

3. Can you describe the first look you put together for Vicky? A: This was 5 years ago when he had the release of his film - Love Per Square Foot. I gave him an Ikkat print indie print bomber jacket with a linen shirt and jeans. He felt at ease with the look and really liked it, thankfully. And there began our journey together.

4. From styling Vicky Kaushal as a wedding guest to seeing him as a groom, how do you describe the evolution of you two working together? A: When I was styling him as a wedding guest, I was focused on the scale of the wedding to the number of media that were covering it. Whereas when he was the groom himself, it was simply about what it is that will make him feel special and the king of the reign on his special day. The evolution has been amazing with Vicky, because we started working together, when he didn’t really know a lot about fashion to the day of his wedding when he had a clear vision of his choices, be it with colour or the silhouette. He had definitely evolved into someone who understood and appreciated what he was putting on. He was also very excited and happy, and that was reflected in our outfit choices.

5. A styling detail most people tend to ignore? A: For men, I would say a lot of them forget to treat their sleeves right when wearing full sleeves in a blazer, knit or a shirt. Thin fabrics should be folded up neatly and thicker fabrics should be scrunched up to create a better silhouette.

6. What trends are you aiming to give approvals in 2023? A: I would say co-ord sets, baggy jeans, distressed details, pop colours, romantic prints, pearl chokers, tone-on-tone layering, streetwear style oversized jackets and hoodies are some. Sheer fabrics, rings stack, chain layering, and vintage watches are some of the other trends that I like.

7. A look that can be considered a classic Amandeep style? A style mantra you can never leave behind? A: A tone-on-tone layered look can perhaps be considered a classic me style! I love putting colours of the same family together in different layers, especially for men. It just instantly makes everything chic and elegant.

8. A super bold or playful look styled by you? A: Styling Vicky in a full purple suit, and then making him pose like a dancing emoji was the most fun and bold look on him. I also styled Sunny Kaushal in an Aroka optical illusion print asymmetric long shirt with baggy pants and a blazer layered on top. It was bold but super fun.

9. Name a movie that features the coolest wardrobe of all time? A: An international movie would be Devil Wears Prada and Sex & the city. Amongst the Indian movies, it would be Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Cocktail.

10. 3 men’s fashion trends of 2022 you do not wish to revisit in 2023 and why? A: Block Heeled boots on men - no thank you! Chunky belts and chunkier buckles - we are not cowboys Cut-out pants - pls burn them Body fit Overalls – umm… no no no.

11. The best style advice you’ve given to someone? A: Explore fashion and wear what gives you happiness without getting bogged down by trends.

12. A recently-sported outfit by a male celeb you loved? A: Babil’s Anamika Khan look was just the most gorgeous.

13. Tell us about a look you styled recently? A: I styled Vicky Kaushal in a gorgeous Zegna tone-on-tone look in a chocolate brown suit, and ombré shaded beige brown trench coat. This was against a brown backdrop with sunlight and a brown tree trunk in the frame. It was a look straight out of my dreams :)

14. Are you team pastels or colour-blocking looks for men? And, why? A: Team pastels. I love pastels on men, it looks super chic.