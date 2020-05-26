EXCLUSIVE: Ami Patel talks about dressing up Kangana Ranaut, the actor's love for traditional weaves and more

The celebrity stylist delved into Ranaut's personal style and statement red carpet looks among other things.

Some of the best-dressed leading ladies of today including , Ananya Panday and come under Ami Patel's reign. The celebrity stylist is the one who ensures that these leading ladies look their best whether they are heading to the airport or walking international red carpet events.

Kangana Ranaut is an actress who has considerably upped her style game and put India and its designers on the international fashion front. She wore a traditional Kanjeevaram saree at the Cannes Film Festival last year and turned heads. She also doesn't hesitate from embracing her desi side and sporting the traditional weave for casual events as well, styling them with luxury handbags that she has a fondness for. Kangana's stylist, Ami Patel, delves in.

Kangana has openly endorsed Khadi. "Her airport looks are simple sarees which she carries with a Birkin or a beautiful Dior bag and she'll just elevate the look to another level," says Patel. But it's not just her airport looks! Ranaut has always supported weaves according to the stylist. "She's always looked out for them and has a very keen eye where weaves are concerned. She also has an intrinsic and innate sense of style in her - be it Western or Indian clothes. She has made Khadi fashionable. She also made sustainability fashionable," continued Patel, recalling the promotions for Panga, where Kangana picked out handcrafted sarees that represented work from different parts of the country. She even dressed up in weaves that were traditionally known to the state! "When she went to Chennai, she wore a Kanjeevaram. She wore this lovely outfit from designers Harpreet and Rimple when she was up in Ludhiana and Chandigarh. So, she encompassed the whole country and represented it in her style for her Panga promotions which I think is amazing," added the celebrity stylist.

That's not all that the actress has done for the traditional Indian weaves. She even took it and gave it her own spin at the prestigious Cannes film festival! "Kangana wearing a saree at Cannes in 2019 was a big deal," gushed Ami Patel before adding, "This is when people are wearing so many other things and have so many other options. She took this and spun it around giving it a couture edge," said the stylist about Kangana's Falguni and Shane Peacock saree. Speaking of changing things up, Kangana also donned a Samurai-warrior kind of look in a Raw Mango outfit during the promotions of Panga. "It was just a beautiful brocade weave but the way Kangana wore it gave a Japanese edge to her look with a belt and the shoes to go with it."

Kangana sure is a fan of the chic and subtle garments and has a talent when it comes to switching things up and putting her own spin on it. She even looked like the Indian version of Frida Kalho in the outfit. "With extra fabric from the outfit, we created a hairband and made flowers on top. If Frida Kalho dressed Indian, this is what she would do," added Ami Patel in conclusion.

Safe to say, Kangana has mastered the art of dressing up and putting her own spin on the traditional weaves.

What are your thoughts on Kangana's saree looks? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×