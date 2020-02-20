EXCLUSIVE: Amit Aggarwal REVEALS what it was like to design a dress for Kareena Kapoor Khan at LFW finale

Designer, Amit Aggarwal reveals what was the thought process behind designing the show-stopping garment for Kareena Kapoor Khan and what it was like to take a centre-stage at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 finale. Check it out

Each year, we see a plethora of trends emerging and most of the credit for their popularity go to fashion weeks. A lot of designers showcase their collections through creative garments and apparel. While doing so, the finale show is always considered to be one of the most important ones and this year it was designer Amit Aggarwal who closed the fashion week with a bang. So, in an exclusive conversation with the creator behind the unconventional silhouettes, Amit Aggarwal reveals what was the thought process behind designing the show-stopping garment for Kareena Kapoor Khan and what it was like to take a centre-stage at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 finale.

1. Can you tell us a little about your collection at the LFW?

AXIL defines what I visualise of clothing or the world around us in the distant future and I think the co-existence of natural, man-made and bionic is something that inspired me to do this collection.

2. What was the thought process behind your muse, Kareena Kapoor Khan's finale garment?

What I have thoroughly enjoyed about Kareena over the past many years of her being in business is that she has effortlessly managed to do roles that are strong, and also blended her roles effortlessly with femininity and that's the kind of role she portrays as a real person too. From being a mother to an icon of beauty and Bollywood, her garment exactly symbolised that. So there had to be a blend of a strong structure along with fluidity, of course giving a colour that is unusual and something that she has not donned a lot and yet brings to life the royalty that she holds with it.

3. How was it to work and take the centre-stage with her?

Before I met her I thought that Kareena’s legacy and beauty would be so daunting that it probably would really intimidate me at first, but right from the first interaction she came in and said she’s the warmest and easiest person to work with. It was practically the most effortless combination of both of us working together as she was open to ideas and I also tried to understand her personality and what would go with her skin tone. Sharing centre stage with her was as joyous as any celebration would be.

4. We are aware of the fact that your silhouettes are unconventional. Who according to you in Bollywood pulls them off the best?

My latest discovery in our clothes has been Kareena Kapoor Khan and I have to say the way she worked her magic in our clothes left me awestruck!

5. If you had to choose your favourite piece from the collection or the one that speaks for it, which one would it be?

​One of my favourite pieces from the collection would be the three-dimensional leather corded and organza top with a sheer metallic striped skirt with signature recycled polymer details.

6. How important is sustainability for today's day and age & how differently can we adopt it in our lives?

For me, sustainability has been a long talking conversation about fashion or lifestyle choices in the last decade and I think that was a much-needed step to take towards a better future. I also feel that sustainability in fashion could not just come from understanding what our history has been and trying to understand that a hand-woven fabric is far more sustainable than something that has been created out of a by-product. As a brand, we consciously understand that technology or growth is as important as the history that has made us what we are today but how does one understand the growth that also leads us to create by-products and these products can be utilized beautifully along with craftsmanship to create a better or near future for life of waste to come in and I think that sustainability has always, for me, been an understanding of coexistence of technology and advancement.

7. If you had to bring back one trend from the 20th Century, what would it be?

A trend from the 20th Century that I would love to bring back is probably the beautiful glittering opulence of the outfits from the time. Also, all of the accessories with matching headbands and pearls and statement pieces.

8. You have redefined quiet a lot of silhouettes and styles for women. So what is that first thought in your mind when it comes to femininity?

She’s bold, she’s beautiful and confident. Her vulnerability and grace, all the different aspects of a woman encompass the beauty of femininity.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More