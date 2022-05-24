EXCLUSIVE: Anaita Shroff Adajania on styling Deepika Padukone for Cocktail: 'Perfection is boring'

In a world where perfection is chased, Fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania believes otherwise. "Perfection is boring, imperfection is attractive", she quoted in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The trailblazer whose hands lay behind many celebrity looks from Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi to Deepika Padukone in Cocktail to name a few, she's been a star stylist who has worked for almost twenty-seven years doing one of the things she does impeccably the best.

It's often that we get impelled to hop onto the hot trends bandwagon as these pop up on screens time and again but who loves to chase the books and do what the world does? That's when we need an Anaita in our lives to do the different and unconventional. Here's when Deepika's role as Veronica rings a bell. The ace stylist decoded the most famous beach look for us, ask a movie and a fashion buff, ain't no soul who can forget how sensuous and chicest the starlet looked.

Clad in an oversized men's t-shirt cut to make it an off-shoulder crop top with a sleeveless and a knotted detail, this was teamed with a mini skirt decked with colourful sequins. It was so glam, she accessorised it up with tinted sunnies and stacked bracelets which is very Anaita-like as she claimed. This was quick to make waves on the internet and so did people who wait for no longer fashion when out and about.

Another equally fabulous fashion was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal movie. The designer's mood board was all for Indian wear but something different. And, Anaita worked another magic as she styled Deepika in dresses and clubbed these with churidars. A notable one was the bohemian dress with white and blue tie-dye print and colourful embroidery. Fans of tie-dye, are you paying attention? How would you style an ethnic look for you?

