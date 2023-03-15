EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on Manish Malhotra's 'Diffuse' outfit, raiding Bhavana Pandey's closet and more

A few days and lots of fashion pictures later, Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI's glamour fest cannot be forgotten and we absolutely need no help to erase memories from the weekend. The finale was fashionable, so fabulous, that the outfits designed by Manish Malhotra could be worn for your year-long parties. His collection 'Diffuse' gave a shout out to colours that will bring out your vibrant best. With Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur as sexy showstoppers, their looks seem like the quadrants of fashion trends.

The next time you think of beauty, a party, and a sexy look, let our heart-to-heart dialogue with Ananya Panday post a great fashion night inspire you to ace your look.

Ananya Panday gives tips on fashion and beauty

Tell us about your show-stopping Manish Malhotra outfit.

I walked for Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse collection in Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI and it was really exciting as it was my first time walking for Manish Malhotra. This was very special because I have always looked upto him and he worked with me on my first film. The outfit I wore was playful yet sexy, which added a lot of drama to it. The overall look I’d say was cool, young and colourful!

Can you tell us about the makeup and hairstyle that compliments your show-stopping look?

As the trend statement this season was Lakmé #UnapologeticallyME, we knew we had to go all out! We opted for a bold red lip, dramatic eyes and messy hair. This really helped us take the look to the next level, and it really complimented my outfit keeping it playful and bold.

Define your style for Spring.

I really like to be comfortable, so my style remains the same throughout the year! I just wear what I feel my best in!

How much do you adore Bhavana Pandey's outfits? You were spotted in her Dolce & Gabbana dress and more. Could you please describe her style to us?

I really love my mom’s style and adore her outfits, so much so, that I keep raiding her closet every chance I get! She still has a lot of her old pieces of clothing, so I have a dedicated section of her clothes in my closet that I keep reaching out for.

Share one style tip you learned from and shared with Shanaya Kapoor.

When it comes to our style, Shanaya and I are pretty similar, and we tend to share clothes with each other! I really like how effortlessly she makes street-style look glamorous.

What is your current favourite lipstick?

My current favourite lipstick is the Lakmé Absolute Lip Mousse. I love the texture and it keeps my lips hydrated throughout the day.

