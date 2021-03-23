EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on styling Deepika Padukone: If I give her a potato sack she'll still look sexy

We caught up with Ananya Panday who played the showstopper at the FDCI x LFW event held on the weekend. She answered a bunch of rapid fire questions and told us how she'd style celebrities if she turned stylist for a day.

Taking the stage by storm on Sunday, was Ananya Panday. The diva was the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Showstopper for Ruchika Sachdeva's Bodice, who was the Grand Finale Designer at the phygital edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Ananya strutted the runway in a full-sleeve crop top paired with a pleated colour-blocked skirt and suede block heels to complete her look.

When asked about what runs in her mind when she's walking the ramp, Ananya says it's "don't fall!

When it comes to trends, Ananya reveals that she loves bodysuits.

If the Khaali Peeli actress happened to turn stylist for a day and had to style celebrities, Ananya Panday said her co-star wouldn't need her! "If I give her a potato sack she'll (still) look sexy as hell so she doesn't need me!"

When it comes to Alia, Ananya picked out a comfortable option for the actress. "I think Alia looks the cutest in a matching sweatpants-sweater set and some hoops."

As for the diva's date night look, Ananya revealed that a fun wrap-around dress would do the trick.

Known for keeping it comfortable yet stylish at the airport, the Liger actress revealed that at the airport, she just has to be comfortable and can't really do 'airport fashion'!

"I just need to wear sweatpants. I just have to!" she confessed.

Seems like Ananya has a soft spot for her co-star who she spent a long time filming with both in Mumbai and Alibaug, with Sidhant Chaturvedi. When asked if she'd want to steal an actress' closet, "Deepu" was all she could say!

Catch the full interview here!

Credits :pinkvilla

