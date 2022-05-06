EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B’s MUA, Erika La’ Pearl talks about the rapper’s Met Gala look, challenges faced & more

The Met Gala, referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out” took place on May 2nd this year, in New York City. This year, the theme was - In America: An Anthology of Fashion or “Gilded Glamour”. The biggest names in the industry attended the event and had us stunned with their looks. One of the looks that stood out among the rest, was Cardi B in an all-gold Versace dress. Her attire was further enhanced by her on-point makeup done by her key makeup artist - Erika La’ Pearl. We had an exclusive chat with Erika wherein she spoke about Cardi B’s magnetic Met Gala look and all that went behind getting it right!

1. First things first, how long had you been prepping for Cardi B's Met Gala look?

The concept came after seeing the dress a few days prior to the event.

2. Cardi B's glam for the Met Gala was on point! From where did you draw inspiration?

My Inspiration came from this year’s theme of Gilded Glamour. To me, it excludes glitter and gold. Cardi shines in her own right and with her flawless skin and beauty, it was easy to represent. From her lashes to the colours on her eyes, I wanted her to sparkle like a Goddess.

3. The theme for the Met Gala this year was "Gilded Glamour". How did Cardi B's beauty look resonate with that?

From her lashes to the colours on her eyes, I wanted her to sparkle like a Goddess. Cardi’s beauty made it easy to showcase.

4. How did you complement the makeup with her outfit so flawlessly?

I love working with Pat McGrath and her palettes always have the colours I need to work with. It made it easy to complement her outfit.

5. We loved how you shaded Cardi B's lip! What products did you use for that?

For her lips, I used Pat McGrath’s Lip Fetish Balm in Nude Venus and Pat McGrath’s Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Contour.

6. Cardi B's lashes really stood out! What was the thought that you put into her eye makeup?

I didn’t want to take away from the beauty of her dress, but accentuate it. Since Cardi’s eyes are one of her best features, I wanted to showcase them more. For her lashes, I stacked lashes from Kiss So Wispy 11 to give her that full glamour look and for her eyes, I used a metallic gold eyeshadow along with a sleek liquid eyeliner.

7. Her base also looked absolutely flawless! Any tips on how one could attain that?

I have worked with Cardi for some time now and I have always said she has flawless skin. So it makes it easy to work with. I always use a primer on her skin before applying a concealer in a medium shade and a mix of 3 medium shaded foundations.

8. What was the biggest challenge you faced while getting Cardi B's makeup right?

Time is always the challenge. You have to be organised and have flexibility because you are working with a team which includes hair, fitting etc. I love working with our glam squad.

