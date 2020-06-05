EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity stylist Ami Patel talks about importance of Indian Weaves; How Kangana Ranaut promotes it

On World Environment Day, Ami Patel chats about how actress Kangana Ranaut does her bit to promote sustainability.

On World Environment Day, in a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Patel talked about how sustainability plays an important role in fashion and actress Kangana Ranaut's love for the Indian weaves and her role in keeping them alive and in fashion.

A keen lover of Indian textiles herself, Ami Patel collaborated with an NGO to create weaves from different parts of India. "The NGO focused not only on Indian textiles but everything indigenous," she said about the sarees she designed with the organisation that featured prints like dogs on them for Kangana Ranaut, "Because I know she loves dogs. We made a royal blue saree with Dachshunds on it in gold that she wore for the police awards." Since then, people looked at weaves differently, revealed the stylist before adding that it was about time people went local. "Indigenous craftsmanship, weavers, workers and embroiders should be supported. Let's celebrate India and take things global. At the same time, recycling is also important," adds Ami Patel, adding that Kangana has always endorsed Khadi and is vocal about her support towards the material. "Her airport looks are simple sarees which she carries with a Birkin or beautiful Dior bag and just elevates the look to another level. The saree has mostly come from a small village, spun by a small weaver but when Kangana wears it she just makes it a fashion statement. I think that's what we need more in the country now," Ami says and believes Ranaut also made khadi and sustainable materials fashionable now!

When it comes to home-grown fabrics, Ami Patel believes they come with a sense of sustainability. "They allow your skin to breathe. They're easy and ensure the wearer feels good and comfortable since it is not the rough khadi that was available many years ago. And when mixed with fine embroidery, it also looks amazing!" Kangana's stylist also strongly believes that home-grown fabrics not only support people but also the community, in addition to it being sustainable.

We truly admire how Kangana spares no occasion to promote sustainability through elegant traditional weaves and still manages to look fashionable and sophisticated as ever!

