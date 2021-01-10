EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin on the ONE thing Karisma Kapoor wouldn't wear, being a designer, etc.

Styling celebrities may seem like a simple thing to do, but only those behind the scenes know the struggles of it. Celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin talks to Pinkvilla exclusively about challenges, her brand, styling celebrities, and more!

Styling celebrities is one of the biggest businesses in fashion today. Making them look good, picking the right accessories, jewellery, shoes and more for them to look on point, no matter where they're heading off to or what they're doing is far more complicated than it looks.Â

At the apex of it all, is celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, who has been part of the business for a decade now! With a long list of celebrity clientele including Karisma Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bipasha Basu and more, Eshaa has time and made dressing up these leading ladies, look simple.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the stylist who is also a designer and made a cameo in the latest film AK vs AK and showcased her latest collection, talked to Pinkvilla about styling, being a designer, and more.

What is the biggest fashion trend that has emerged from the pandemic?

Athleisure. Sporty comfort wear, everyone adapting to their quarantine lifestyle people started getting into their comfort clothes. Accessories saw more hoops and chains.

A style tip you swear by that enables you to look good at all times

You can never go wrong with classics! Timeless and elegant they are always a successÂ

How do you determine an actor's personal style?

Study their wardrobe, dig into their archives and most importantly, talk to them!Â

What's the one thing these personalities would never wear:

Â a. Karisma Kapoor: high low hemÂ

Â b. Tamannaah Bhatia: pale coloursÂ

Â c. Chitrangda Singh: anti-fitÂ

Â d. Bipasha Basu: high necksÂ

A fashion trend you absolutely hateÂ

Low waist pants

A trend you can't get enough ofÂ

AppliquÃ© and patchwork. You can create wonders and still not harm nature. You can always reuse waste fabrics and make for interesting swatchesÂ

Words of wisdom you would give to freshers who want to pursue styling?

Assist and learn as much as you can. Work hard and be sincere it will pay off.

The best part of being a celebrity stylist

Meeting so many different people, travelling to interesting places and learning something new every day.Â

The worst part about being a celebrity stylistÂ

You may quickly forget what a laid back life feels like!Â

The most fuss-free client you've styled so farÂ

I donâ€™t call it a fuss. It's being particular about what you are looking for and I say itâ€™s a good thing!Â

If you could live in one outfit forever, it would beÂ

A white shirtÂ

Your thoughts on the following trends:

Â a. Biker shorts - Edgy and super sexyÂ

Â b. Corsets - vintage and it embodies a sense of power and femininityÂ

Â c. Bodysuits - seamless and confident

Tell us a little about your line...

Eshaa Amiin Label is a play of prints and textures on modern silhouettes. It is also very versatile. You can break down most outfits to separates and re-style them in multiple ways.Â

What are some lesser-known struggles that designers face?Â

Building one's own USP

What's the most challenging part of being both a stylist and a designer?Â

Maintaining your identity as a designer and promoting labels which appeal to my styling sensibilities.Â

What's the best/easiest part of being both a stylist and a designer?

You can create outfits that you are unable to find off the rack at the nth hour and not compromise on your vision!

Credits :instagram

