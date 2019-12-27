EXCLUSIVE: Costume Designer Ana Singh reveals what is the biggest PROBLEM with recent periodic films

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Costume Designer Ana Singh reveals what it is like to work on her 1101st film and what is actually wrong with periodic films these days. Check it out

Ana Singh is an Indian costume designer who holds a world record of working in over 990 films. She has worked in big movies like Dhoom 2, Veer, Golmaal and many more. Not just that, Ms Singh had also designed a bunch of Michael Jackson’s costume for his Mumbai show. Now, after a work profile like that, the designer recently launched her Christian Vintage Collection that was curated by Sussanne Khan and we exclusively had the chance to chat with her. Here’s what went down:

Can you tell us something about your recent collection?

The new collection is theme-based and inspired by Vintage Christian art. So, there are some original pieces that we’ve sourced and re-polished them, re-framed them and presented them in a different way. From the pieces, we have designed jewellery, clothes, furniture and even hand-painted bags. It all has a beautiful story.

If you had to chose the perfect Bollywood celebrity to wear the collection who would it be?

There are 250actors in the industry. Who to chose? But if I had to, I would choose someone with an artistic flair besides their own acting art. More than the men, it will be the women who would understand the collection better.

You’re currently working on your 1101st film, how have you seen the industry evolve and change?

I can see the people who want to express cinema as art are getting lesser and like every other field, the level of commercialising has increased. For me, I think that it is only 10% of people who do the art of cinema right while for others it is all about sourcing. The actors are no longer icons but just caught up in the age bracket. Now it has become more of a status level - this is how you dress up, this is how you do your hair, etc.now, everything is about sourcing. Imagine the designer creating a garment and then that vision is somehow made to fit in the movie. Previously all the garments were custom-made keeping in mind the specific character. Today, it is the other way around.

Coming to costumes, you’ve worked on a lot of period dramas. So, do you think that the recent period movies have glamourized everything?

Some of the recent movies I have seen are just a little disappointing. I felt the research has just not been thorough. It is very important to know what you are placing where in terms of character and sets. Each costume designer should know which year what was invented. Right now, a lot of period movies are using contemporary fabrics that were definitely not invented then. In a movie based in Maharashtra, people are using jewellery from Lucknow or Rajasthan. In a Maharashtrian fort, there’s a Tanjore painting hanging in the back or Balajii put in it. Now, all movies just revolve around the stars and the rest of the details are just left out.

This is also applicable in terms of clothing and makeup. If you have a movie based in a small town of Rajasthan or Lucknow, you cannot have glamorous divas in period dramas. You have to understand that there was no electricity back then, so you cannot have the queen wearing winged eyeliner.

