EXCLUSIVE: Creative differences are part of every partnership; look at the bigger picture: Monica Shah of JADE

In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Monica Shah, one half of JADE by Monica and Karishma, revealed her influences, looks she can't get over, and more.

The two designers behind some of the most spectacular looks that Bollywood divas have sported (and made viral), are Monica and Karishma, who joined hands to form JADE. With detailed pieces and heavy embroidery, their creations exude glamour and feminity and look like they will never go out of style! Monica Shah lets us into her world of inspiration, creative differences and more.

What is your favourite thing about fashion?

It’s ability to tell stories – of the person wearing it, of our culture and of our times. Fashion is a wonderful language of self-expression, and it allows us to embrace our uniqueness as well as the things that bind us together as a culture.

How would you describe your aesthetics? Has it influenced your designs in any way?

I would describe them as a blend of modern comfort and chic, and Indian opulence. I love my denims and jackets, but I also love Indian jewellery and craftsmanship. So my style is generally a mix of both. And yes, it influences my designs too.

You started your label JADE with Karishma. When it comes to designing, do you have creative differences? How do you get past them?

Creative differences are an unavoidable part of every partnership. We have our fair share too. But, knowing that both of us are equally passionate about the brand and having a shared vision for it, helps us look at the bigger picture and resolve our differences for the greater good!

How would you describe your journey so far?

Exciting, full of learnings and precious moments. I particularly cherish all the encounters I have had the opportunity to have with brides-to-be and artisanal communities alike. These interactions are so inspiring and illuminating. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.

A fashion icon who has influenced your style over the years?

My greatest influences are my travels within India to different iconic heritage sites and to different corners from South India to Kutch to the Gompas of Ladakh in search of arts and crafts. My family’s artistic leanings and my own curiosity and love for arts and crafts have also shaped my style!

One Bollywood actress' look in JADE you can't get over?

They’re all memorable! But, Jacqueline Fernandez in an Ek Taar lehenga paired with an off-shoulder organza blouse, in an all-white lehenga for the movie Bharat, Kalki Koechlin in a Burgundy gown for the GQ India Style Awards, and Jonas in a peach lehenga are some of my favourites!

An icon living or dead, you'd kill to play dress up with?

Maharani Gayatri Devi.

What according to you is the future of fashion? What are some changes you and others will need to implement or have implemented to get through the pandemic?

The future of fashion is mindful and versatile, with a greater focus on balancing comfort with glamour. It’s about exploring our own roots and heritage, or our traditional weaves and indigenous crafts.

What does your work from home outfit look like?

I love my denims and my tie & dye tee from a flea market in Goa!

