EXCLUSIVE: Designer Aanchal Sayal opens on her inspiration behind Bollywood’s favourite accessory, potli bags

Bollywood celebrities are currently obsessed with their Potli bags, so, we spoke to the designer behind it to get an insight into her inspiration behind it and her favourite bag trends of 2020.

Bollywood celebrities are all known for their distinct style statements and over the years, they have definitely found out what works for them and what doesn’t. While this is the case, time and again, a trend gets popular with most B-town beauties making the most of it. The recent trend of potli bags was one where divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kajol, Kiara Advani and many more gave it their stamp of approval by wearing it multiple times. So, we spoke to the designer, Aanchal Sayal behind the trend getting famous in Bollywood and here’s what she has to say.

1. If you had to describe your brand in a few lines, how would you do it?

The brand brings the two worlds of tradition and modern together. Our aim is to provide bespoke accessories for occasion wear, be it a traditional, ethnic look or western, adding a contemporary twist to it through edgy design elements.

2. Usually, when it comes to Indian bags, not a lot of people are dedicatedly making an effort to design and promote it. How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been great. I always wanted to create something niche & contemporary for my brand, that would differentiate and add an element to the standard potlis.

I enjoy working with traditional embellishments and accessories that help me elevate the design of the potlis.

3. How important is an accessory for any piece of clothing?

Accessories and clothing have equal significance in an outfit, working together to create an ensemble that expresses your style and who you are.

4. Bollywood celebrities have a major influence on the popularity of your potli bags, what are your thoughts about it?

​I am extremely happy with the response that the brand has received so far. Being style icons, bollywood celebrities have had a major influence on the brand.

Most of the youth & millennials follow their style and are keen to replicate and make it their own, which in return helps the growth of the brand.

5. What do you think is the future of bags in India?

Recently, there has been a shift in the way the audience likes to dress giving equal focus to accessories as well. It is not considered to be an add-on anymore.

The future will have new inventions, shapes, sizes of bags will definitely continue making a statement.

6. Since, your bags are a statement on its own, who according to you has styled it in the best way yet?

In my opinion, each one of them has styled in a very different way from the other. We’ve had celebrities wear it with their indo-western as well as with their heavy embroidered lehengas and saris. For me, each one has made a statement in their own way.

7. What are your thoughts about the recent bag trends - tiny bags, saddlebags and boxed bags? And how important is it to you to follow trends?

I absolutely love the recent trends in handbags. It bought a fresh array of shapes and designs.

It’s great to be aware of them although one should only choose to follow what they like and are most comfortable in. Unless you’re not comfortable with what you’re wearing, there’s no way you can feel confident in it.

8. When it comes to bags - we know that ‘every bag tells a story’, what is your story behind your favourite bag so far?

Each bag is designed with a lot of love. My aim has always been to create beautifully embellished handbags using the best raw materials and without any comprise on quality.

The oyster pearl bag, which is a signature design of the brand, is extremely close to my heart. It is also one of the first bags we designed. I decided to work around the simplicity of the pearls without complicating it with anything that takes away the beauty of the lush pearls. All we played around with was, fabrics, colours and lots and lots of pearls, something I love!

9. Lastly, what tip would you like to give all the budding women entrepreneurs out there?

Dream big and don’t be afraid to go after it. If you have the drive and are passionate about what you do, success will follow. You just have to take that first step and never give up!

Credits :PINKVILLA

