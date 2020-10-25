EXCLUSIVE: Designer Rimzim Dadu on her LFW finale collection, her design boundaries, pandemic & more

Designer Rimzim Dadu who is one of the two designers to showcase at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale opens up to Pinkvilla about her collection ahead of the show.

Fashion weeks are a great place for designers to showcase their creative brain babies in the form of stunning collections. While it serves as a great platform, it is also one of the biggest fashion events of the year. What’s bigger than the week itself is the grand finale and this year, we have Rimzim Dadu showcasing her collection. So, we got into a conversation with her right before the show and here’s what she had to say:

You've brought in a lot of futuristic vibe to your collection, what has been the thought process behind it?

I mean it's never been an intentional thought to create garments that are futuristic, I kind of just do things that come naturally to me. I love experimenting with new materials and new techniques and my whole aesthetic is very clean and minimal yet very structured and I like experimenting with new textile, surfaces, materials. So, maybe that whole thing put together comes across as futuristic, but the intention from the beginning is never to you know to create something futuristic.

While fluid garments and comfortable clothing is getting immensely popular do you ever find yourself diving in that Department?

No, I don't think so. Like I said.. I like to do things that come naturally to me it's not about following a particular trend or particular vibe. I think just structured clean garments and designs come naturally to me. So I've never kind of thought of doing those long flowy gowns and I think if I try it I'm not gonna even be good at it.

After all these years in the industry, how do you still manage to stay relevant?

That's actually one of my biggest fears. I never want to be irrelevant, like I never want to be so comfortable in my creating whatever I do create that I get irrelevant. So, how I manage to stay relevant, I don't know, it's probably the fear that drives me to constantly keep trying something new to keep pushing myself beyond every time to stay relevant.

When it comes to Men's are guys are more accepting of newer styles and trends as much as women?

Yes, actually you will be surprised they are because we just started our Men's wear line last year and we've been overwhelmed with the response. I think there is not enough you know cool Men's wear in the market and there is this huge space in the Indian market for you know like cool experimental Men's wear. Either you have that overly embellished sort of Indian sherwanis and kurtas or you have those really corporate kinds of Formal dressing, but there's nothing in between, there's nothing fun and quirky and I think there is this huge gap in the Indian market and men are really looking, you know, to express themselves and I think men are also more comfortable in their skin now. So ya I think that all sort of weighs in.

The pandemic has changed the face of the fashion industry do you think that it has taken a turn positively or do you still see the Industry suffering?

Well, the pandemic has not been kind to anybody or to any industry really, I think all the Industries have taken a huge shift and the Fashion industry especially. You know there's obviously restrictions in going out, people are not going out much, people are not dressing up as much a lot of people are not even in the right sort of frame of mind to like dress up, but I think you know in India it is starting to see like an upper tick because you know We have this faster approaching festive season and we have party season and we have the wedding season which is the biggest sort of market in Indian Fashion, so as Indians We are very resilient, so I think in India it is starting to pick up now.

Unisex clothes are the new cool, what are your thoughts about picking the right one and what the future holds for Androgynous clothing?

I love unisex garments and I love Androgynous clothing, I am all for gender fluid clothing and I personally wear a lot of things from my father's wardrobe or my husband's wardrobe and In fact right now as we speak I am dressed in one of my husband's shirts and I think it just is, I don't think self-expression should be limited by clothing based on your gender. So, what are your thoughts on picking the right one and what the future holds for Androgynous clothing - my thought on picking the right one would be to go with what you want to express and to go with the flow to not sort of like fall into any category to just sort of exploring and experiment and have fun.

Tell us a little about the collection you're showcasing

The collection I'm showcasing is a festive collection, I've experimented with signature metallics, steel wires, metallic cords and interpreted them for a more festive collection, it includes a lot of our Signature metal sarees, it's the first time we're doing metallic lehengas. We've also experimented with a lot of geometric and floral patterns. It was very challenging to sort of use our material into geometric shapes and patterns, it's something we've never done before but after months of researching and experimentation we’re able to kind of adapt our materials into this new form and I'm very excited to be presenting this at the first-ever digital Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I am reading a few scripts’; Masaba Gupta on fashion, staying relevant, Bollywood & future plans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

Share your comment ×