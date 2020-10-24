EXCLUSIVE: Designer Saaksha on Lakme Fashion Week finale prep, overrated seasonal clothing, Diet Sabya & more

Designer Saaksha of the label, Saaksha and Kinni gets candid with Pinkvilla about their finale show preparations, being distant, prints, Diet Sabya and more.

Started out as sisters-in-law, Saaksha and Kinni have managed to create their own niche in the industry with their designs. In just a matter of 3-4 years, they’ve moved further from debuting at the Lakme Fashion Week to closing the 2020 fashion week with their finale collection. So, in an Exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Saaksha Bhat of the designer label, Saaksha and Kinni spills the beans on the how things started out to what is next for the label.

How did you two decide to come together and start a label?

We’re actually sisters-in-law. I’m a lawyer and Kinni was always into embroideries. She used to work on Balmain, Armani, Gucci and others. It was very random that we started doing this. It was actually my father-in-law aka Kinni’s father who suggested, ‘you both love fashion, you should work together’. For someone who grew up in two different worlds, our fashion sense is really aligned. So we thought of this gap in the market and were like ‘lets create clothes that we like and feel are important to make.’ Then it just spiralled into a brand and I’m glad that one random question popped up and the last 3-4 years are amazing so far!

In just 3-4 years, you both are now the finale designers for Lakme Fashion Week, how does it feel?

It feels surreal. I still feel, ‘ wait, am I dreaming, is this happening?’ It was exactly 3 years ago that we participated in GenNext and that was a separate dream altogether. You know back then, we had heard so many horror stories, ‘you apply but it’s really difficult to get in.’ we just though to apply and made a really good collection and we were lucky enough to get chosen, we showcased and our careers really changed. So when we got the opportunity to close fashion week, we both thought, ‘wait, is this a prank?’ It’s an absolute honour. Over the last few years, the designers who have done the finale shows are the ones that we really look upto and to go down in history books along with those names in itself is an honour.

