EXCLUSIVE: Designers Rimple and Harpreet talk bridal trends in 2021, staying relevant, Diet Sabya and more

The New Year has begun which means it’s here to pave the way for new trends and designers. What better way to get ahead of ourselves than to turn to experts themselves! Rimple and Harpreet are popular in the fashion industry for their namesake brand. So, we turned to the designers to get a proper understanding of the new trends of 2021. Not just that, they also shared how they manage to stay relevant, Diet Sabya and more.

The past year has been quite difficult for the fashion industry and we’ve lost a lot of important trends. What are your thoughts about it?

The past year has been a period of constant adaptation and evolving with the changing needs of our customers. The pandemic and its restrictions have led to more intimate smaller weddings being planned so clients are also looking out for more wearable options. Keeping that in mind, we have come up with small capsule collections wherein we are recycling old embroideries and using vintage textiles to make lighter, more wearable bridal outfits.

What wedding trends do you think will be big in 2021?

Though destination weddings will continue, one will see a lot of daytime weddings or sundowner weddings. The weddings will continue to be more intimate and crisp. A lot of attention will be given to décor and customized gifting. Brides will go for a classic, crisp look – heirloom jewellery. Pastels will dominate décor & trousseau.

While designing a collection, how do you both deal with difference of opinions?

After working together for so many years, a difference of opinion rarely arises. We have our own personal insights that we share while working on a collection and incorporate the same in each and every piece.

Your outfits are heavily inspired by traditional Indian arts, what do you think will be the future with respect to that?

We have always considered ourselves more as revivalists and all our collections draw inspiration from arts and crafts from the world over. As designers, we are constantly looking towards new stimuli and our research is never-ending. Traditional Indian arts are a treasure trove of inspiration and how we interpret them will keep evolving with the times.

Bridal wear has been definitely redefined due to the pandemic. What can be the expected trends in 2021?

The bridal trends for 2021 will witness a return to more traditional & ethnic outfits. Since more & more brides are now opting for destination weddings and it’s mostly during the daytime, so the colour palette will be more pastels. You will see pastels dominating the bridal trends in day weddings with ensembles in colours like golden hues, champagne, salmon pink, ivory & beige, burnished gold’s, rose tints etc. Lighter shades will also gain prominence in trousseaus.

Scintillating handcrafted embroideries will veritably breathe life onto the surfaces of each ensemble while the theatrical, larger-than-life silhouettes -- dramatic lehengas, sheer sarees, regal robes, and achkans will be seen. One will see embroideries and old techniques being used on these wedding outfits and trousseaus. Motifs of all kinds will continue to dominate.

With new lots of designer coming forward each year, how have you managed to stay relevant?

By sticking to our core values and not wavering from them based on seasonal trends, we have established a certain language that defines a RAH creation. A language defined by wanderlust, rural crafts and vintage textiles. And that is what we feel has worked for us as well as our discerning clientele.

What are your thoughts on Diet Sabya?

They are doing a good job in keeping fashion plagiarism in check.

Take us through the recent collection you showcased in 2021

We launched our latest couture offering " An Ode to the Royals " with the stunning Burj Khalifa as a backdrop. The collection is inspired by the Indian Maharajas and the nobles of the Raj era as well as their lifestyle which was heavily influenced by their travels to the West. The collection is an ode to splendour and extravagance of their lives well-lived.

