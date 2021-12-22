EXCLUSIVE: Elli AvrRam opens up on her current fashion lookbook, overcoming societal pressures & more

Obstacles are inevitable and appear without prior notice. But, to overcome every challenge that comes your way and to continue to reign through the process is something not everybody can do. Actress Elli AvrRam in an interview with Pinkvilla took us through her journey this far and how it all began, including the acne she had no clue would pop up abruptly and how she dealt with it. “When I moved to India, I suddenly got acne for the first time in my life and that kind of freaked me out because I was someone who never used to get pimples.”

Elli also spoke about how this appeared when she signed her first movie, Mickey Virus and that she slipped into a mild depression because it was something she had never dealt with before. This also made her question and rethink her lifestyle and skincare routine. Guess what is that good old natural miracle of an ingredient that worked on her skin? It’s aloe vera. She takes extra care now and also swears by sunscreen which is vital not just in the summers.

As a star who belongs to the industry, trolls, and expectations come as a natural. People often do it to bog one’s confidence and spirit down. In Ellie’s previous interview with us, she had mentioned how people commented on her hair and features.

“By god’s grace I have not done any surgery. What I realised is that people put so much stress in you, you need to lose weight or your fat cheeks. You’re stressing so much, it kind of really affects you.” She’d apparently work out twice a day and that it would be a task for her to get the shape of her liking. She turned to yoga and mediation later and that’s where she found her sense of serenity from within.

This was the turning point for the 31-year-old for she realised she loves herself as she was made because at a point she would be affected by what people told her as asked of her to conform to changes. “I learned so much about contouring over here which I’ve never done in my life and yes of course, you get conscious and your confidence breaks down and it makes you feel you’re not good enough. You just have to take care of yourself.”

Here’s what makes Ellie truly stand out. She feels the concept of “lose weight and go size zero” is an outdated one. The industry often goes by this but the starlet is keen on gaining some and it’s getting difficult for her to put on some weight.

Ellie stays supremely on-trend and going all-out with hairstyles is something the diva loves. As obviously shown in her movies. In her next two movies, she has something super cool and we can’t wait to look at it.

There’s more you should totally catch up on how to look the spiffiest this party and winter season. Watch this video for details!

What are your views on this? Share it all in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by these two STELLAR ingredients for hair growth