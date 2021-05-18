EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan talks about her ‘TV is looked down upon’ statement & how Indian designers have changed

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan opens up about how things have changed since she last spoke to us and not all Indian designers are the same. Watch the video to know more

The popular actress, has always been ahead of her game especially when it comes to fashion. Ms Khan has proved to rock everything from lehengas to bikinis and in between. While her fashion game is getting better by the day, we cannot miss the game-changing statements she made in an interview with Pinkvilla last year. She said, ‘These big designers from India still look down upon TV.’ To sum it up, Hina mentioned that TV celebs have it all and yet are treated like a ‘nobody.’ She was even compelled to wear an international designer because Indian ones refused to give her clothes.

So, yesterday in an Exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan followed up her statements and laughed about how the interview created a stir. When asked whether the scenario has changed now, here’s what she said, ‘I got a lot of DMs from a lot of designers after that and I think it is important to talk sometimes. It is important to let people know what is happening around and if that particular statement changes something then you get to see people’s different side. I got to see a different side of many people, I won’t say everyone. There were many designers who approached me, DM’ed me and texted me personally and mentioned, ‘we are not like that.’ I don’t want to name anybody but there were many and yes, things changed after that.’

To know more about what Hina has to say about Indian designers, watch the video here:

