EXCLUSIVE: ‘I am reading a few scripts’; Masaba Gupta on fashion, staying relevant, Bollywood & future plans

Masaba Gupta gets candid over staying relevant, favourite Bollywood celebs in her clothes, staying relevant and future plans. Find out more

In an Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, ace designer Masaba Gupta spills the beans on all things fashion. What inspires her to take challenging roles and how she’s created a brand that appeals to her consumers. While talking to us, she also got candid about how oversized silhouettes are her go-to and a future plan for an ‘all-white’ capsule collection for House of Masaba.

Here’s how everything went down:

You’ve always been a pioneer at bringing some of the most quirky prints in the market. So does designing for a new collection each year come with the added pressure of outdoing yourself including others?

It’s always a challenge. I think somewhere subconsciously where a designer has her own style, it’s somewhere good because you know you’re setting your own benchmark. You know in the last few years I’ve said that the signature of the brand is of a certain kind and as long as I’m repeating myself in a way that it’s absolutely okay, because, people want that and buy it. They want my signature to be there in the things they buy. So in a way it works.

Gone are the days of body-hugging clothes. Loose and comfy silhouettes are all the rage lately. What advice would you give people to rock it the right way?

I have always thought that oversized clothes are much much sexier than any somebody bodycon. I think when you’re comfortable you can bring out the drama. I personally love the ‘out of bed’ look. Accessories are the best way to style up oversized clothing. Makeup is another way to rock it right. A bold lip or an eye can easily add that glamour quotient.

Over the past few years, most Bollywood celebs have loved your designs. However, which celebrity is it that you love dressing or someone who pulls off your outfits the best?

I think there are a few people. I think there’s definitely who pulls off my outfits and looks great in everything both - Indian and Western. Also, many of our followers identify her as someone who has a real body and looks great in everything she wears. is another one, I think who works well with the brand. And, then there’s Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bright colours play a very important role in your collections. Have you ever toyed around the thought of stepping out of your comfort zone and choosing for pastel or achromatic shades?

Yeah, I’ve thought about it a lot. Personally, I’ll pick up monochrome, beige, whites and blacks, very subtle colours. That’s how my home is and that’s how I personally dress. It has always been on my mind but at this moment, I don’t have the luxury of doing what I really love personally. I think I have more of a professional commitment to the brand to do what the consumer wants. At least not now when as a brand we’re still establishing a strong customer base. I might do a capsule collection that is primarily whites because I love my white shirts. Maybe later but at least not this year.

The pandemic has changed the face of the fashion industry. Do you think that it has taken a turn positively or do you still see the industry suffering?

I think the industry is suffering. In the fashion industry, it is very difficult to understand who really is famous and who’s actually doing well on paper. At the same time, there are enough brands who are doing positive work. Like I said, there are boutique brands doing much well than brands you’d think are well established. Because they have the burden of staying put.

After all these years in the industry, how do you manage to stay relevant?

There are two things. I’m my biggest critic. I am somebody who is very critical of the work I do. So I know when I have done a bad job and I own up to it. But, if every time you think that what you do is the best, I don’t think that’s how you’ll manage to do good. The second thing is to know what the audience wants. I connect to them on a very personal level and understand what they are looking for. And one more thing is that as a brand, we are always churning out new things. We’re always trying to push the bar and do something different and keep re-inventing.

How was your experience while designing headphones for Boat?

It can mould into so many different things. It was a new experience, I have always said that when I have to design or work on something that isn’t my forte, I take it as a challenge. I’ve realised that the brand is so flexible. It helped me understand the category better. When you try a product like headphones, you have to understand that the space is very small. You have to also keep in mind the financial aspects and still add your creative footprint on it. Especially in the pandemic where every one of us were creatively uninspired, it was nice to do something different.

What’s next for House of Masaba and Masaba Gupta herself?

We are trying to figure out space where something like this pandemic or any global crisis will still keep us put. We want to become a more robust business and not rely too much on plans. This will help in building a more fluid, flexible business. With respect to me, I am currently focusing on the brand and I am reading a few scripts that have come my way after the Masaba Masaba show. So, trying to figure out what to do next.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Designer Saaksha on Lakme Fashion Week finale prep, overrated seasonal clothing, Diet Sabya & more

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×