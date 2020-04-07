EXCLUSIVE: It’s too much pressure to get dressed up: Radhika Apte on airport style, latest collection and more

Andhadhun actress Radhika Apte known for easy going and minimal style talks to us in detail about her fashion choices and more.

Radhika Apte is one actress who doesn't follow the norms. While every other actress in the industry seems to have made airports their runway where they not only start new trends but also show off their cool, new designer outfits, Apte is seldom spotted doing that. Instead, she prefers to keep a low profile and is often dressed in comfortable, simple outfits. Basically nothing too flashy, or eccentric and the Andhadhun actress is sold. But that doesn't stop her from experimenting with looks!

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika spilled beans about her latest collaboration, whether or not fashion needs policing, airports being the new runways, and which actress's style she loves in Bollywood, among many other things.

Deep moody lips, a clear complexion, ever-glowing skin and a well-fitted outfit, has always been Radhika Apte's go-to look. The actress explains, "I like simple silhouettes and monochromatic colours. I wear a lot of black and white and love my neutrals." Not too into trends, the actress is very clear about what she doesn't like when it comes to fashion. "I am not a big fan of anything glittery or shiny and don't really like Victorian dresses with corsets. I am slao not a very big fan of shopping," the actress reveals!

Despite that, Apte collaborated with IS.U to launch her own clothing line! Describing the entire process of having her own label as more fun than difficult, Apte's collaboration "Aims to empower women to be the best versions of them," with styles that fit the Indian body like a glove. "The Indian body-type is beautiful. To have unique proportions and creating garments to flatter the body is not everybody's playing field," Apte said about her collection which includes everything from flowing tops, jackets, chic pantsuits and separates.

While she likes to keep it simple, the actress also believes that fashion is subjective. "I don't think there is anything a girl must have. They should just wear what they like. If a piece of clothing or accessory makes them feel good, they should wear it," said the actress who also beleives that nothing needs policing and especially not fashion. "As long as you feel confident, you'll look beautiful regardless of what anyone else has to say about it. If something appeals to you, wear it. Fashion is about self-expression so I don't think it needs policing," she explains.

As for airport looks and airports being the new runway, Apte believes it is too much pressure these days! "You just need to be comfortable while you are travelling. I think it's too much pressure for us to get dressed up. So for me, I don't really like airports being the new runway," Radhika said. Before concluding, she also revealed to us who she thinks is the most stylish person in Bollywood! " has a great sense of style. Also, . I really like the way she carries all her outfits."

