EXCLUSIVE: It'd be great to style Priyanka Chopra: Designer Anjali Phougat on going to Cannes, fashion & more

In a tete-a-tete with the designer who has been invited to represent India at the Cannes Film Festival this year, we get all the scoop on fashion and what to expect.

An International event makes for a one-of-a-kind platform, especially for Indian designers to showcase their latest collections. Ace designer Anjali Phougat who started the label Designer Dream Collection and was even crowned Miss Haryana back in 2006, feels the same. With an array of glamorous creations the designer who has dressed celebrities and beauty pageants with her luxurious designs is overwhelmed at being invited to the Global Short Film Awards at Cannes where she will represent India!

In an exclusive candid chat with the designer, we get the scoop on what to expect, from the designer known for her intricate and opulent work, her favourite Cannes looks and more.

Anjali Phougat

What was the one thought that ran in your mind after you were asked to represent India at the short film awards in Cannes?

I felt honoured and it was a dream come true moment! It is a wonderful opportunity to show a designer's dream collection on such a huge platform and explore creativity to the next level.

What can we expect from Anjali Phougat's creations at Cannes?

Extraordinarily beautiful and one of a kind jewellery paired with intricate and mesmerising runway and red carpet looks.

You have the opportunity to bring Indian fashion into the limelight, do you feel any pressure?

Not at all! This is what I love to do and I live for it. I feel blessed to be able to do things I enjoy.

You've been part of quite a few International events now, what makes Cannes different?

The Cannes Festival, until 2003 called the International Film Festival, previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. This year, my short film inclusion through unity will be premiered and awarded in the best short film category at global short film awards during the Cannes film festival. This is truly such a joyful moment for me and my team.

Ahuja at Cannes

So far, which has been your favourite look by an Indian star at the Cannes Film Festival?

Oh god, I have so many it’s hard to pick one but Sonam Kapoor's organza blush pink drape dress was to die for!

If you could dress one actor both International and from the Indian film industries for the film festival, who would it be and why?

An Indian star would be, . She is a global icon and in addition to being an actress, she is a philanthropist with a passion for humanitarian work. She has been involved in charitable work her whole life. It would be amazing to style someone who is beautiful inside out and represents beauty in a true manner.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Cannes

International would be Winnie Harlow. She is a game-changing model who rocked the world several years ago on America's Next Top Model by proving that her beauty is a force to be reckoned with despite her vitiligo.

Also, I would like to work with her because true beauty is inside and can not be defined by shape, size and skin colour.

One Indian garment that you think will never go out of style, and who pulls it off the best?

The saree! I love how gracefully Aishwarya Rai carries it.

at Cannes

3 closet essentials every girl should own, according to you?

White shirt

Denim

A go-to dress you can wear from day to night

