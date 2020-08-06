EXCLUSIVE: I've more than I need, have decided to consume less: Dia Mirza on her fashion choices post lockdown

In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Dia Mirza talked about sustainability, her fashion choices, collaborations and more!

When it comes to sustainability, if there is one Bollywood actress who has been an advocate of it since the beginning, it has been Dia Mirza. The Thhapad actress has always believed in keeping things simple and minimal. Be it her outfits, accessories or even makeup, Mirza has always believed in the concept of less is more.

The actress and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador has also been making conscious decisions and believed in the idea of sustainability before it became the 'trend' that it is today. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dia talked about her fashion choices and the small steps she thinks will help people become more sustainable on a daily basis.

If there was one piece of clothing you had to live in all your life, which would it be?

The one-piece of clothing I would be happy to live in all my life would be cotton kurta and salwar!

How would you describe your style?

I enjoy wearing feminine and earthy clothes. It could be bohemian, vintage, casual or chic.

Are you open to experimenting when it comes to fashion?

Yes, I am! It’s interesting to experiment as long as it’s not something that makes me uncomfortable physically and ethically.

A piece of clothing you believe nobody could go wrong with?

Saree!

How have your thoughts on fashion/beauty changed post the lockdown?

I recognise that I have much more than I need and I have decided to buy/consume less.

Are you an accessory person? What is one accessory you can't leave home without?

I am an accessory person, the one most functional accessory that I won’t leave home without is a handbag!

What was the idea behind the collaboration with Anna Klein?

Collaborating with a brand for me is about finding an ethical and value fit. The ‘leather’ straps are vegan and cruelty-free. The responsible leather is made with apple peels. The watch is powered by the sun, which means it is completely rechargeable and unlike traditional batteries will not need to be replaced. The Crystals used are Swarovski sustainability - committed to reducing emissions and packaging is done with 80% post-consumer waste, among other things.

How do you suggest people become more conscious and sustainable?

We must all understand that everything we need for our survival comes from nature. Clean air to breathe, water to drink, food and all that we use in our daily lives come from nature.

Some of the things we can all do in our daily lives are to avoid single-use plastics, segregate waste at home and compost wet waste, consume a mostly plant-based diet, take short 4 minute baths, buy unpackaged fruits and vegetables and choose sustainable brands.

