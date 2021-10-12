EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan on sustainable fashion, being a showstopper, her date night look & more

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently played showstopper for Gaurav Gupta’s collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week finale. In this candid interview, Kareena talks about the designer’s collection, her views on sustainable fashion and how to look beautiful and glamorous in clothing made out of recyclable materials among other things.

Tell us about the outfit that you're going to be wearing tonight at the finale?

Gaurav Gupta is known for his beautiful over the top gowns, cocktail dresses, cocktail gowns. So it's definitely going to be drama and things like that. But I'm happy that all the designers in the fashion week have spoken about sustainability, the collection has been about that which has been amazing because this conversation was so needed to be had. The fact that people are talking about that and when celebrities and big designers come together, it makes that statement. So I'm hoping that tonight will also be about that.

What is your favourite part about playing showstopper? What do you like the most about it?

What I love doing the most is that I get to put on lovely makeup and make different statements - whether it's a bold lip or the eyeconic kajal. We try to experiment with our looks. And I love experimenting in terms of makeup with my looks. So I think that has always been a conscious part. I look forward to that. And I love walking the ramp. I walked when I was 6 months pregnant, I walked 1 and half months after delivery, and now I'm 7 months after giving birth and I'm super excited.

Since we're talking about makeup, what is your go-to makeup product? Something you would wear every single day?

Product that I would use every single day is definitely the Lakmé eyeconic kajal.

What does Kareena Kapoor Khan's date night look involve?

Sorry but the last 2 years Saif has had to suffer with the kaftans. And then I was pregnant, so even more the kaftans. So honestly, that's been the date night look but I'm all about sustainable fashion and my kaftans are all sustainable and comfy which makes them a brilliant date night choice.

What is airport fashion to you?

I just wear what I am comfortable in. I don't understand airport fashion.

What is the one piece of clothing you would never wear?

I think I have tried every sort of look. Some looks are great and some looks are not so I'm okay with that. But I would never wear anything I'm uncomfortable in. But sometimes you do have to so I think it's okay.

Which piece of clothing do you feel the most comfortable in?

Like I said, it has to be a kaftan. But also a pair of jeans.

If you could swap your closet with someone, who would it be?

I don't know, there are so many. But yeah, I would love to raid my sister's shoes and bags because she has an amazing collection.

Lastly, what is your favourite thing about Gaurav Gupta's collection?

I think his statement is the fact that you can look beautiful and sexy, and still use recyclable materials. And have an impact of making it feel beautiful. Most people have this thing that maybe clothing made out of recyclable material may not look great. So this statement of his collection is about how you can look amazing and yet make conscious choices.

