EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor loves taking a risk: Stylist Eshaa Amiin on Lolo's style evolution & more

One of the most renowned celebrity stylists, Eshaa Amiin has a long list of celebrity clientele. The stylist had a candid chat with us and spoke about her favourite looks that she's styled. From Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan to Sridevi, Ishaan Khatter and Karisma Kapoor to name a few, the stylist has managed to make every celebrity look glamorous and dapper.

In a conversation with her, the celebrity stylist revealed that the first celebrity she styled was Saif Ali Khan! And surprisingly, was the least starstruck about working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, she told us.

Speaking of her client for 8 long years, Amiin tells us that Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly one of her favourites. "She's so elegant, sophisticated and loves experimenting," the stylist tells us candidly. The actress who also has a great sense of personal style is known to be patient and also makes it a point to look through all the options laid out in front of her before finalising a look. Additionally, Karisma is "Open to taking suggestions," making her every stylist's dream to work with!

Lolo, as she is fondly referred to, is also a big risk-taker when it comes to picking outfits! Nothing is too experimental for her and, "She loves taking a risk," Amiin tells us about the actress who is a pleasure to work with.

The style guru also revealed a lot about the late Sridevi, and how she was an icon in her own sense. Watch the video here to catch up!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on her go-to summer look, fashion advice & more