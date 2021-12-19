EXCLUSIVE: Katrina was open to trying new styles: Hairstylist Amit Thakur on the actress' bridal hairdo & more

When Katrina Katrina Kaif gave the world a peek at her bridal look, the world stopped to stare. From her outfits to accessories, makeup and hair, everything was on-point. The leading lady had an army of people in the background ensuring that every single look was picture perfect. One person who has ensured that Kat's look is complete with her hair in place and complementing her look at all times is celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur.

The professional has been part of the industry for a decade now and shares a close bond with Kaif. Describing his relationship with the diva, Thakur tells us, "When you work with somebody on a regular basis you are literally into their personal space and vice versa. It's a two-way process," says the hairstylist who has also worked closely with Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and more. Speaking of his bond with Kat, the hairstylist admits that his relationship evolved from colleagues to friends. "You build trust over a period of time and that goes on and on. That's how we work closely and that's a sweet relationship. To add to that we share a sweet agreement and disagreement kind of relationship. There are lots of things that she agrees and I don't it's vice versa but, we always come to a common ground by understanding what we are working on and that's the best part of working with her," he says.

Over the years, we have seen Katrina's hair game evolve. From opting for poker-straight hairstyles all the time to glamorous waves, Thakur has played an important role in her transformation. "For any kind of transition in life, be it the way you dress up or do your hair or makeup, it takes time especially when you are comfortable doing something in a certain way. With Katrina also it took time, we started doing different things and it did look good and she started liking the tousled and effortless waves and honestly, it's all in trend right now so why not!" he exclaims.

The ace celebrity hairstylist was also the person behind Katrina's hair for her big day with Vicky Kaushal. What was the memo he received from Kat for her wedding day, we want to know. "Katrina wasn't very particular about anything. In fact she was open to trying out new things but of course not something very drastic. We wanted to keep it simple, classy, aesthetic and hassle-free; since it was her Big Day and not a shoot. The idea was to also make her hairdo compliment each function as well as gel well with the outfit. Me and Katrina brainstormed on choosing the best hairstyle for the specific occasion," Amit Thakur shares.

Having worked closely with the beauty mogul who undoubtedly has the most glorious hair, we want to know from the celebrity hairstylist himself, what Kat swears by for her hair. Thakur tells us that the Sooryavanshi star ensures that she looks after her hair no matter what. "She protects her hair by using the right products. Being an actor you are always exposed to hot tools and chemicals which damage the hair. It's necessary to have your hair protected first. She has always believed in protecting her hair and keep them as healthy as possible and I totally agree with that," he signs off.

Watch this space for more scoop from Amit Thakur on how to look after your hair and get Katrina's waves!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady from the week gone by?