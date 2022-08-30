EXCLUSIVE: Lakshmi Lehr on keeping the 'Koffee Kouture' glam by styling Kareena Kapoor Khan & more actresses

No stranger to how fashion can truly come alive in exceptional ways, Celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr gave us a rundown of how she established her very own 'Koffee Kouture' with one look at a time. Pinkvilla caught up with this experienced and talented sartorial genius to discuss all things Koffee and glamour. The terms that are hot right now given the buzz happening around Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Your favourite stars are up there on the couch entertaining us alongside Karan Johar. There's more that adds to the success of a show. And to no one's surprise, Lakshmi had us interested through and through. Her work for the show comes as a win as she is the one to have styled most celebrities. Currently on our minds and mood boards for parties and brunches alike are these outfits worn by actresses on this chat show. Whether you love some punches of colours in your closets or lots or a heavy shine moment, this guide is all yours to take notes from. If you're an active member part of the curious fashion club, Lakshmi also talks about her favourite star she'd love to style for life, what a typical day in the life of a fashion stylist looks like, and a few takeaways from Koffee with Karan working episodes.

1. Your favourite fashion memory while putting together KWK Season 7 looks?

A: Experimenting, being in vogue, and curating a ‘Koffee Kouture’ with distinct style for all the five actresses for the Koffee couch. Styling Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya for the season has been an enriching and challenging experience as a stylist.

2. You’ve incorporated a good colour play while styling Samantha’s colour block casual outfit to Kareena’s nail colours. What mood board did you have in mind?

A: My team and I curate the mood board keeping in my mind the actor’s vibe and persona along with adding my own element to the look. Kareena has been a Koffee connoisseur. The thought was to opt for power dressing, something she hasn’t explored on the couch for the past 6 seasons. The colour pop nails is a Bebo signature. She’s fond of colours, and that was the vibrant touch to her look.

Samantha is open to suggestions and experimentation. This being her Koffee debut, we wanted her to opt for an eccentric & never seen-before look — what better than colour block? The rib knit top and trousers also accentuated her silhouette.

3. What is that one winning styling trick you always bank on?

A: The trick is to just be mindful while playing with colours, textures, and accessories. It can make or break your look.

4. We know it’s a typical Lakshmi Lehr style when …… Could you fill it up for us?

A: When it’s comfortable yet chic.

5. What is the basic styling approach you do not miss?

A: You can’t complete an outfit without the fit (fitting). Accentuating parts of the silhouette are also given. For instance, Corset on Kiara’s body type accentuates her look, that’s why we went ahead with a classic white corset outfit from House of CB that made her look elegant and chic.

7. If you could wear an outfit for life whose would it be? Ananya, Samantha or Kareena ?

A: My personal style mantra is ‘Comfort & Chic!’ In that case, either Samantha’s or Kareena’s. But you’ll usually find me on shoot day in my tee & ripped jeans.

8. If you could style Ananya’s neon green mini dress differently, what would you add or dismiss?

A: I think it was perfect as it is, a hue that blended well with Ananya’s persona. Nothing that I’d like to change.

9. What fashion trends are you a fan of and any two you’ve had enough of?

A: Something I always tell my team — be aware of what’s trending but focus on creating your own style. Well, that answers the question.

10. How would you make Samantha’s outfit workable for brunch and a date?

A: A little bit of colour-blocking is the need of the hour. Her outfit works the best for brunch or a date when you have to make an impression and put your best foot forward.

11. Did you have an outfit option 2 or 3 for actresses? If yes, how did you settle with the first ones they wore?

A: Basis the curated mood board, we always have multiple outfit options. Fittings happen a day or two prior to the shoot, wherein we discuss every look, try every outfit, play with a mix of accessories and then decide on the final look.

12. One word to describe Kareena’s personal style. Whose idea was it to go with a pantsuit look?

A: Boss lady! Kareena wanted to try a different look than her previous Koffee appearances for this season. My idea was power-dressing with Tom Ford's sleek pantsuit, a bralette, and a Bulgari bracelet. It took us nearly 2 months to find the perfect match.

13. The process to put these looks together may have been a challenge. How did you cope with it all?

A: Well, the process of putting a look together starts with curating a mood board for the actor considering different factors, that are, the actor’s inputs, event, and what’s hot. My team and I curate our own Pinterest board for every actor. We keep adding the texture, fabric, colour palette, references, and even the dont's in it. Then we jam together on creating the final look.

14. Takeaways from styling divas for KWK S7?

A: Vibe check while making the mood board is something you have to be mindful of. The actress’ vibe and persona have to resemble the lookbook we are curating for her. Janhvi’s Koffee look had to be full of glam, that’s how we went ahead with an Alexandre Vauthier sequin slit dress. Also, Kiara’s style is different from Samantha’s, both being Koffee debutants, donned completely different ensembles.

15. An actor or actress you would wish to style forever?

A: Hrithik Roshan, every stylist’s dream.

16. What does a day in the life of a fashion stylist look like? And what is that you wish you could change about it?

A: Sourcing, fittings, brainstorming on mood boards, endless changes on a set — and then seeing your look come to life, that’s rewarding. Love the drill, no complaints!

