EXCLUSIVE: The lehenga on Sonam Kapoor was perfect, I wouldn't want to change anything: Designer Vedika M

While chatting with Pinkvilla, designer Vedika M who is known for her niche hand-painted resort & festive wear let loose and talked about inspirations, aspirations, trends and much more.

When it comes to fashion, everybody is looking for something new to wear. At the same time, stepping out of one's comfort zone comes easily to only a few. Vedika M is a designer who took these two feelings and created contemporary pieces for the modern woman using traditional techniques. With a blend of hand brush paintings and abstract block prints on contemporary silhouettes, the designer has caught the eye of quite a few Bollywood celebrities as well!

, Karisma Kapoor, Radhika Apte and more sport her creations on multiple occasions. Who would she want to dress up next? She reveals it all in a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla!

Your contemporary silhouettes and fresh patterns have resonated well with those who don't consider themselves 'fashionistas' as well. Do you have a target demographic in mind while creating your pieces?

While designing any collection, we keep wearability as one of the most important factors for each silhouette. We try to create a balance between fashion and comfort trying to cater to a larger demographic.

To every creator, words of appreciation and criticism are things that help them grow. Whose words of praise and criticism would you say impacted you the most?

My mom has been my biggest critic if there’s something she doesn’t like she will always point it out and at the same time has been our greatest strength.

A number of Bollywood celebrities have sported your outfits. Who according to you looked best in Vedika M?

We absolutely loved each and every one of our celebrity looks, but I guess my favourite would be the hand-painted red lehenga on Sonam Kapoor. It was just perfect, I wouldn't want to change anything about that look.

What 'trend' are you most taken aback by and never wish to see it make a comeback?

I have never been fond of balloon skirts.

As a designer, what are some things you keep in mind while shopping for yourself?

I love classics and pieces that I can mix and match. My style has always been effortless so I mostly buy easy and simple pieces.

Name one person you would want to see in your creation. Why?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is extremely stylish and would love to see her wear one of our creations.

Who is your style inspiration?

It would be my mom, have grown up watching her create her own designs and prints that have helped her evolve her style. That is something I have learned a lot from.

How has COVID-19 impacted your business? What measures have you been taking in the store and how are you bouncing back into action?

I think our industry as a whole has been impacted by this pandemic. In an initial couple of months, the business did see a drop in sales as there was a lot of uncertainty about things resuming. Gradually with things opening up, we have seen consumers are looking for promotions and discounts before making a purchase. We have resumed both our Kolkata store and Mumbai studio only on appointment basis keeping all safety measures and precautions in place from daily temperature and oxygen level checks of both our team and customers to maintaining a completely sanitised environment.

