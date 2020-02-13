EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora opens up about late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks; Reveals he cooked for her

The diva who was extremely close to the Padma Shri awarded designer, spoke up about her fondest memories with him. Read on.

The news of designer Wendell Rodricks passing, came as shock not just to the fashion industry, but the film industry and his close friends as well. The designer was known for intruding a number of leading ladies to the Bollywood industry. He supported not just by believing in her and making her his showstopper, but also got her debut film, Om Shanti Om, through close friend .

Arora and Rodricks became close during her initial days as a model. Malaika even featured on the cover of Wendell's autobiography, The Green Room. The two were extremely close and even celebrated together the designer's Padma Shri Award in 2014. Once the news of his passing broke, the diva took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt letter to the designer that spoke of how she recalled all the beautiful memories they shared together.

When asked about the first thing that comes to her mind when somebody mentions Wendell, Malaika said it was his compassion. "He was such an intelligent and funny person with compassion for everyone," she said exclusively to Pinkvilla. She then went on to reveal some of the beautiful moments the two shared together. Some of her fondest memories included, "My very first show I did for Wendell, Wendell cooking for me, all our times in Colvale sitting on the veranda and staring up at the countless stars and singing away."

In her Instagram post too, Arora revealed that she first cried and then laughed as she recalled the memories the two shared together.

Wendell's passing is a clear loss for everybody. May he rest in peace.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More