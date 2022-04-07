EXCLUSIVE: Meagan Concessio on styling Tara Sutaria and how the starlet makes every outfit look cool

Ever come across a celebrity look that had you hooked? Of course, more than your mind can keep a track of, right? While we tend to credit celebs for putting out their best foot forward, we may also fail to give due credit to the team that has brought this to life. It takes two and sometimes more to tango and if you can't wait to fish for some great lessons to get your style sharpened and edgier, here's the girl we caught with to understand how she does what she does like a queen.

With an inclination towards fashion and a course in hand from London, Meagan Concessio soon began to shine. Having worked with Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor to name a few. If you've seen a streak of fabulous looks through Tara Sutaria's Tadap movie promotions, you need no more of us raving about Meagan's flair for styling. When asked about Tara's test shoot where she had the starlet dressed in a Dior bikini set and added a touch of street style with blue denim, she replied, "She just looks so good. Give her a sack and she'll make it look so cool. It all came together super nicely."

Here's what Meagan had to say when questioned about Tara's style is minimal and whether it's a reflection of their personal style or a good mix of both. "Our personal styles are so alike. We'd like what each other would wear and I'm a bit more sporty and she leans towards the elegant side."

