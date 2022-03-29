EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on her go-to summer look, fashion advice & more

It was an eventful week as the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week took place in Delhi and saw numerous celebrities play showstoppers to new and seasoned designers who showed off their collections. One such diva who is not new to the runway but made jaws drop, was 22-year-old Miss Universe winner, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years! Lara Dutta was the last Indian woman to be given the title back in 2000.

Harnaaz played showstopper for ace designers Shivan and Narresh and walked the runway in a red velvet halter-neck gown that was all things luxe. We caught up with the diva before her walk and chatted about fashion. Now that we're in the peak of summer, the diva told us that her go-to look to stay cool involves, "Long skirts in pastel colours, some hats and sunglasses. And lots of sunscreen!"

Considering how celebrities have been paving the way for fashion in India, we were curious about which star's closet she'd raid if she could. "I need to make a long list for that," she jokes, "I want to raid things from everyone and make my own," was her witty reply.

Since she's a model and fashion goes hand-in-hand with her line of work, we also wanted to know the styling advice she received that left an impact. "The last advice I received is just to experiment more. Don't sit back and go with the one basic hairstyle or one basic look, you need to explore your hidden personalities," she smiles.

On a daily basis, the pageant queen winner revealed that her everyday look involves jeans, a black tee and sneakers rounded off with lip gloss, which also makes for some of the most over-used items in her closet. Additionally, we also had a rapid-fire round with the diva who shared her take on the latest trends and her fashion preferences. Watch the full video below!

