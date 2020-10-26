EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur on closing the Lakme Fashion Week, Beauty Secrets, Home Remedies & more; WATCH

We caught Mrunal Thakur as she closed Lakme Fashion Week with a bang! Check it out

Fashion Weeks have always been one of the most fashionable events of the year. However, considering the pandemic that hit us, the Lakme Fashion Week made it’s digital debut! For the very first times, we were all glued to our phone and laptop screen to catch every glimpse of the new trends and styles brought forward by the designers. Now, no fashion week is complete without it’s show-stopper and this time around we have Mrunal Thakur who not only turned show-stopper for one designer but did it for two of them. Not just that, she also closed the five day festival looking her glamorous best!

Now, what better time to talk to her about all things fashion and beauty? So, in an Exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress, Mrunal Thakur spilled the beans on all things fashion and beauty. She also revealed her hearty connection to one the finale designers, Rimzim Dadu. The conversation also delved into all areas of beauty where she mention her favourite home remedies and every self-care technique she has tried during the lockdown. Moreover, Mrunal shares her beauty and makeup secrets and thinks the highlighter is the most overrated product.

To know more, watch the full video here:

To know more about Fashion & Beauty: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter on his personal style, movie costumes, Shahid Kapoor's fashion advice & more; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :LAKME FASHION WEEK

Share your comment ×