EXCLUSIVE: No one can style Saif; He is inherently stylish: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon in her own sense. Anything she wears is an instant trend and the diva even confessed that she trusts her sense of style more than anybody else! In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Begum of Bollywood talked about how she would style her closest group of friends if she turned stylist for a day!

When asked about how she's style hubby, , Bebo revealed that nobody can style him! "He will wear the opposite of what a stylist gives him to wear. He is inherently stylish and has impeccable taste," the actress said when it comes to clothes, books, interior decoration or even food! "I don't think anyone can style Saif, I think he doesn't need styling!"

Coming to her close friend and director , Kareena said that he'd instead fire her and wouldn't allow her to style him! "If I fire Karan and tell him to remove all those big NASA jackets and Balenciaga jackets, he'll be turning around and telling me, 'Darling it's couture darling you won't understand'". It won't be easy to handle and style both Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, the actress revealed.

's style on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor revealed, was quite similar to her's! "I think we're very similar in terms of personality and style because she's super confident and knows she looks stunning in whatever she wears. She knows she makes heads turn when she walks into a room," Bebo revealed and added that her BFF has an impeccable wardrobe! "We could exchange wardrobes," she said.

When it comes to her sister and best friend Karisma Kapoor, Kareena believes that Lolo always looks put together from top-to-toe! "Even when you see her in track pants, she looks so elegant and stylish!" While Kareena wouldn't want to change anything about her sister's style, she would like to reduce all the blacks in her closet and throw in some colour!

