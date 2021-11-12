EXCLUSIVE: Pallavi Singhee of Verb on breaking stereotypes, challenges faced, her new collection & more

Pallavi Singhee breathes life into her homegrown brand, Verb through the evocative aspects like breezy freshness, lady like textures, intricate embroidery and classic applique touch. She loves to add a bohemian and ancient folk vibe to her collection and her mantra has been to ‘make wearable fashion, affordable fashion’.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan to Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, a lot of our B-Town divas have worn outfits from Verb. In this exclusive interview, Pallavi Singhee talks about the stepping stone that led to her brand, the challenges she faced due to the pandemic, her new collection ‘Caravan’ coined during the pandemic and a lot more.

What was the first stepping stone to your brand that gave you an encouraging push?

When we started out, it was more trying to engage in a hobby. We weren't working seriously with an aim or goal in mind. We just made clothes like art, as an extension of ourselves. In the year 2015, my husband and I planned a trip around the south of France and decided to show in Paris at a trade show, just to see how it goes. The collection was so well received that since then there has been no looking back.

How are you using social media to promote your homegrown brand?

Through social media, we are able to build a connection with our tribe. We keep posting stories, creating videos and engaging in marketing activities. This has really helped us in creating a medium to communicate our brand language. Plus, we have always aimed at creating content that changes the audience’s perspective about homegrown brands and at the same time appeals to people at a global level.

Would you say your brand plays a role in breaking stereotypes? If yes, how?

Our brand is more about being yourself, than trying to be. Neither do we follow rules nor do we try to purposely break them, we are our own, timeless and space free. The clothing is also global, in terms of silhouettes and treatment but with the soul of ancient Indian folk. The feel is very avant-garde. It is for a woman who is an artist herself.

What is the one unique quality in your collection that would set it apart?

Coined in quarantine, "caravan" AW2021 was designed with the idea of melting the desirable with the wearable. Comfort luxe, happy clothing celebrating life, intimacy, love and all things in between.

What are some challenges that you faced while running the brand?

I started out as only wanting to be an artist, and now so many years down the line running the brand being an entrepreneur, it can get tiring sometimes. The one thing I miss is not getting enough time to indulge and be lost in just creating. This is the one challenge I feel every designer faces and the balance is so delicate.

How do you manage to amalgamate culture with contemporary?

That is the one thing that comes very naturally to us. Fore lore, vintage has always been our first love. Combining it with contemporary is effortless, as we are living life. It's an easy mix, once we figure out exactly what we like and want to be.

One advice/suggestion you’d like to give aspiring entrepreneurs out there..

First find yourself, see what you want to be and do. Explore, experiment, fail. There's no teacher as failure, no fuel like passion and no happiness without love.

