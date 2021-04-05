EXCLUSIVE: Payal Singhal on her latest collection, millennial Bollywood stars she’d like to dress up & more

The ace designer Payal Singhal, shares with us her favourite trends of the season, her thoughts on the future of fashion and much more. Check it out!

Funky, sporty and street core infused with modern Indian elegance, Payal Singhal exhibited a flamboyant collection of her quirky creation at the first-ever phygital FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. With her years of experience in the industry and a creative notion that drives her passion, Payal has become synonymous with contemporary Indian clothing. In our exclusive interview, the celebrity designer gives us an in-depth vision of how she is reinventing her fashion game, shares her thoughts on the fashion industry, hot trends and her wish to style Alaya F and Tara Sutaria in her creation.

1.Tell us about your latest collection that you showcased at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

This year we unveiled a one-of-its-kind collection of Indian athleisure titled ‘Kismet’ at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. ‘Kismet’ comprises loungewear-meets-streetwear-meets-Indian-wear, a combination that has become increasingly relevant in the face of fashion’s changing axis.

2. What is the one thing in the fashion industry that doesn’t fail to surprise you?

The talent and creativity of our Indian designers and the fresh talent that is always emerging. When the pandemic hit the world, the entire industry was affected but I can proudly say that even though each and every one of us was affected, the entire industry came together to support our craftsmen and karigars.

3. Over the years, how do you think the fashion industry changed?

I think the fashion industry is in the middle of its biggest change ever, and whether we like it or not, this change is here to stay. It’s the hybrid model of phygital experience. Be it for offices or the way we interact with clients and even the way we present our collections, this is now the new format. And I think it's great as it makes fashion so much more democratic and less intimidating, breaking the barriers of geography and physical access. There is no front row as fashion is now everyone!

4.How do you keep reinventing yourself and your designs for them to still look and feel fresh?

It’s impossible to ignore the times we are living in when designing a collection now. My personal style is all about making transitional pieces work together no matter what the occasion is. This has been the thought behind most of my recent collections over the last few years. Our unique selling proposition has always been modern Indian bridal and occasion wear laden with global appeal. While history and culture are starting points, tradition is approached with a renewed outlook. I try to give every collection a present-day relevance. I reinvent myself trying to create something modern with a traditional approach that can appeal to the consumers.

5.How did the pandemic change your outlook towards fashion?

The pandemic gave everyone the opportunity to reflect on the way forward, and this is true for me too. I think I have become more driven to only do what I love and believe in without being swayed by what the industry demands of us as designers. Comfort has always been a priority for me when designing my collections, but it has become an even bigger focal point now. There are more traces of how I dress in real life in the clothes now, especially athleisure with an Indian occasion wear update.

6.What’s one fashion trend we should all be on the lookout for this year?

We’ve spent the past year in kaftans and loungewear, they have become wardrobe MVPs. I started creating more resort and loungewear options that have become increasingly relevant in the face of fashion’s changing axis. Comfortable and breezy silhouettes, loungewear and separates which are wardrobe builders will be a trend for this year too.

7. A trend you’re obsessed with right now?

Printed Jogger Sets and laidback Kaftans!

8. A trend that you think is overrated or done to death?

I think the tie-and-dye trend that all loungewear brands have taken to this last year is popular but overrated and done to death.

9. A Bollywood muse you haven’t seen in your collection but would love to dress up in the future?

From the next generation of actors, I’d love to see Alaya F and Tara Sutaria wear some of my creations.

10.what are your thoughts on the following trends:

Biker shorts – Great for working out, but overrated!

Corsets - It has evolved aesthetically and symbolically from inner shapewear to outerwear. It shapes your body and is a great option for date nights.

Bodysuits – The outcome is great, fits very well and ideal to pair it up with high-waisted shorts, pants and pencil skirts.

11.What is the future of fashion according to you?

The next wave of clothing is going to be all about minimal maximalism, which means that even when dressed to the nines, there will be a need for ease in silhouettes and fabrics.

