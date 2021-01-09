EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Yadav on clean beauty, chemical exfoliators and Diet Sabya’s comparison with The Ordinary

Rahul Yadav opens up about the concepts of clean beauty, the reaction he received from Indian audience, what chemical exfoliators are and his thoughts on the comparison with The Ordinary. Check it out

Clean beauty has become the newest beauty trend that has got every talking. If you’re a skincare and beauty enthusiast, you’d already know how everyone is ditching their old-school products for serums that contain active ingredients. To talk about the trend more, we got in touch with Rahul Yadav, one of the two founders of a clean beauty brand Minimalist, to get the conversation going.

What is clean beauty?

When it comes to India, the concept of natural and organic is very popular. We all have ways to believe that this is the better choice but sometimes it isn’t. This is the case pretty much in every industry and not just cosmetics. Not that the approach is wrong but what happens is, given how the industry works and cosmetics are made, you can pretty much see that it’s hell. Anyone can mark all the chemicals and ingredients that they are using and just add 0.01% of Aloe Vera in shampoo and claim its an aloe shampoo.

The more we get into this, the more we realise that there are two parts we need to solve. First being, transparency. Some brands don’t even tell you which ingredients are working and which are not. They only let you know the main ingredients through which they want to promote the product into the market. Actually, that is not right.

Second one being, you need to share knowledge and let your customers know what you are putting into a product and how whether it will work on the skin or not. This is why clean beauty is the need of the hour and there’s a massive gap here.

Clean beauty is a relatively new beauty trend in India. How do you think Indians will react to it?

First of all, there are products out there that claim that they have Vitamin C from the orange peels. Now, how is that even possible? Even if it is, in what concentrate is it and how will it react to your skin? It’s always better to understand a skin issue and look for target products that deal with it. Why wouldn’t you want that? Otherwise, it’s just shooting in the air and hoping it might just hit the target. It is surprising to see how many people are already hating the existing brands available in the market and looking for clean products.

What are chemical exfoliators and how do they work?

It’s all about understanding how your skin works. You need to get the most out of all the products you apply. Typically our skin requires 4-5 weeks to complete a cycle of shedding (dry skin) on its own. After a certain age, this cycle slows down. So, exfoliations is something that is not new. Everyone is aware of facials and scrubs, with chemical exfoliation, the outcome is similar only the mechanism is changing. Physical exfoliators compromise the skin layers with excessive massaging but chemical exfoliators speed up the process to reveal a bright and glowing skin. They increase the cell turnover so you don’t need a 4-5 week cycle provided you find the right balance of AHAs, PHAs and BHAs.

How would you treat acne and what are the right products to choose?

It depends upon the type of acne you have and the solution would vary. To treat the issue (if it isn’t fungal acne), you can start with salicylic acid that controls the sebum production and keeps the pores clean. There are other ingredients like lactic acid, retinol or chemical exfoliators that increases the cell turnover. It all depends upon the kind of acne you have. You can create your own regimen depending on what works the best for you. This is the best thing about clean beauty, it gives you the liberty to pick the ingredients and not use products blindly.

Diet Sabya recently spoke about the similarities between Minimalist and the popular International skincare brand, The Ordinary. Would you like to address this?

Firstly, there’s a similarity between Minimalist and The Ordinary in terms of concept. I think, TO has such an iconic position in terms of creating active based products but globally, it has been adopted to a level where most brands have products which are active based. Active ingredients were never the hero, it was always the solution - like glowing skin, night masks, etc, it was never marketed using ingredients like retinol or acids, that is happening now. TO has changed the way people look at cosmetics and changed the landscape of the industry. Tonnes of brands have Vitamin C serums, we aren’t the first ones. We are among the first ones in India to launch a complete active based range. Concept-wise we could say that we have similarities but not products. We might have three products based on those lines but that’s not how we create products, we have differences in the molecules. As far as the post by Diet Sabya and others are concerned, I would not like to address them. I think people have a right to share their opinions and if I was DS, maybe I would have done the same thing. To be honest, we didn’t see it in the wrong light. We were actually motivated by what we saw and it made us realise that people are actually very passionate about skincare. It’s more of an emotional approach.

